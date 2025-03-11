Bayway Auto Group Implements Point Predictive's BorrowerCheck™ to Strengthen Lender Relationships by Combatting Industry’s Rising Fraud

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence solutions for consumer lending, today announced that Bayway Auto Group, one of Houston's premier automotive dealer groups, has implemented BorrowerCheck™ across its dealerships to enhance their fraud prevention and strengthen lender relationships.

The implementation comes at a critical time when automotive lending fraud has reached $8 billion annually, putting dealers at risk of costly buybacks.

"Our lending partners are the backbone of our business and providing them with high-quality loans is a top priority," said Darryl Wischnewsky, Owner/President of Bayway Auto Group.

"BorrowerCheck gives us powerful tools to validate customer information quickly and accurately to prevent fraud. We're catching potential fraud before it becomes a problem, significantly reducing our buyback exposure and strengthening our relationships with lenders. The solution pays for itself by preventing just one potential buyback, but a big value is maintaining our reputation as a trusted partner to our lending institutions."

Point Predictive provides a significant advancement in fraud prevention technology for automotive dealers. BorrowerCheck replaces traditional red-flag and out of wallet solutions with comprehensive identity, income, and employment validation. The solution's phone-based passcode verification process takes just 20 seconds, compared to the conventional knowledge-based questionnaires which can take 15 minutes, dramatically improving the customer experience while providing superior fraud protection.

"Bayway Auto Group exemplifies how forward-thinking dealerships can leverage BorrowerCheck to protect their business while enhancing the customer experience," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive.

"In an environment where sophisticated fraud schemes are becoming increasingly common, dealers need robust tools to protect themselves, their relationships with lenders and make the car buying experience easy for consumers. Bayway Auto Group’s proactive approach to fraud prevention and our advanced fraud solution create a model for how dealerships can thrive in today's challenging market while maintaining strong lender partnerships."

The implementation provides Bayway Auto Group access to Point Predictive's proprietary data repository, which includes information on over 23 million employers and millions of historical loan applications. This comprehensive database helps identify potential fraud patterns and verify customer information more accurately than traditional red flag solutions.

For more information, contact info@pointpredictive.com

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund most loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. www.pointpredictive.com

About Bayway Auto Group

Bayway Auto Group is one of Houston's premier automotive dealer groups, known for its commitment to customer service and business integrity. With multiple locations throughout the Houston area, Bayway Auto Group provides a comprehensive range of automotive sales and service solutions while maintaining the highest standards of business practices. www.baywayautogroup.com



