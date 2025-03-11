Patriot Mobile Powers Texas Gun Rights Coalition

Austin, TX, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered by Patriot Mobile, Texas Gun Rights (TXGR) is going all-out for Second Amendment advocacy across the Lone Star state in 2025 with Gun Owner Lobby Days (G.O.L.D.). Today, four buses will bring in Second Amendment advocates from across the state to Austin, Texas. This grassroots initiative is designed to empower Texans and make their voices heard in Austin by fighting gun control and advancing pro-gun legislation.

“Patriot Mobile is so passionate about preserving our nation’s Second Amendment rights, that it is one of our four pillars of focus,” said Patriot Mobile Chief Communications Officer Leigh Wambsganss. “This is an exciting opportunity to provide a blue-print example of Second Amendment advocacy that activists across the nation can replicate.”

This tour includes a powerful coalition of groups coming together to protect gun rights. Groups joining TXGR and Patriot Mobile include Gun Owners of America, National Association of Gun Rights, Women for Gun Rights, Armored Republic, Canik, Firearms Direct Club and True Texas Project.

“Grassroots activism is the backbone of the Second Amendment fight,” said TXGR President Chris McNutt. “Gun Owner Lobby Days are a chance for every Texan to stand up for their rights and demand that lawmakers listen to the people, but it is critical we work together for a unified message.”

Patriot Mobile’s sponsorship helps TXGR provide FREE charter buses to transport pro-gun Texans to the state capitol to visit lawmakers’ offices. This morning, four charter buses picked up activists from multiple cities across Texas, including Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Grapevine, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Frisco, and Waxahachie, with many others meeting the group in Austin.

TXGR is supporting bills that ban Red Flag gun confiscation to ensure no one in the state loses their firearms without due process. TXGR is also opposing multiple bills pushing for Red Flag laws, semi-auto firearm bans and universal gun registrations.

About Texas Gun Rights – Texas Gun Rights is the state affiliate of the National Association of Gun Rights. TXGR is a 501(c)(4) non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots citizen organization made up of gun owners and lovers of liberty. As the largest no-compromise gun rights group in Texas, TXGR’s foundation brings this activism to the courtroom and teaches gun owners how to become effective gun rights activists.

About G.O.L.D. – Texas G.O.L.D. was originally launched by Gun Owners of America (GOA) in 2017 to rally activists in defense of the Second Amendment. This year, collaborating jointly with GOA, National Association for Gun Rights and True Texas Project, TXGR is expanding upon the initiative with five dedicated days of activism ensuring gun owners have ample opportunities to engage with lawmakers and shape gun policy in Texas!

About Patriot Mobile - Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For information go to patriotmobile.com or call (972)-PATRIOT.