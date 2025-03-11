Resmed Unveils Unified Brand to Lead the Global Sleep and Health Technology Revolution

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced a comprehensive brand evolution designed to unify its brand portfolio to serve more people and healthcare providers worldwide and reflect growing direct to consumer engagement.

For 35 years, Resmed has pioneered innovations in respiratory therapy, including CPAP therapy and digital health solutions. The company’s last major brand update in 2014 marked its shift to connectivity, introducing cloud-connected medical devices that revolutionized sleep apnea therapy. Today, Resmed is taking the next step – transforming into a fully unified health technology brand that serves millions of consumers, healthcare professionals, and software users worldwide.

An estimated 2.3+ billion people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea, insomnia, COPD, or other respiratory insufficiency. 1 2 3 Additionally, Resmed’s 2025 Global Sleep Survey highlights the widespread impact of poor sleep, with one-third of respondents reporting sleep difficulties, including trouble falling asleep (34%) and staying asleep (29%).4 Through its brand evolution, Resmed accelerates its ability to reach people where they are – and help them sleep better, breathe better, and improve their overall health and well-being.

“We are at a pivotal moment in health – sleep and breathing health are gaining the attention once reserved for diet and exercise, with consumers taking a more proactive role in their care,” said Katrin Pucknat, Resmed’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our brand evolution is more than a new look – it’s a bold step forward in our strategy to make sleep and breathing health a mainstream priority in global healthcare.”

As part of the brand evolution, Resmed plans to consolidate its brands, products, and services under a single Resmed brand over the next couple of years, creating a more streamlined view for both consumers and healthcare providers. This transformation is accompanied by a new visual identity, redesigned logo, and refreshed brand voice, reinforcing Resmed’s position as an approachable, people-centered, and forward-thinking health technology company.

The brand evolution aligns with Resmed’s mission to create life-changing health technologies that people love and coincides with three major market-facing initiatives aimed at reshaping perceptions of sleep therapy and expanding awareness of sleep apnea treatment:

The company’s first U.S. consumer campaign aimed at destigmatizing CPAP therapy and positioning sleep health as more approachable

A targeted primary care physician (PCP) education campaign starting in the U.S. to help drive earlier diagnosis and intervention for sleep apnea

A sleep health awareness campaign in key markets in Asia Pacific and Europe focused on helping to overcome the barriers to seeking treatment for sleep apnea

“Resmed has evolved beyond its origins as a CPAP device and mask manufacturer. Our new brand reflects who we are today – a global leader in health technology, delivering solutions that help people rise to their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in the home,” said Mick Farrell, Resmed’s Chairman & CEO. “With this evolution, we are reaffirming our commitment to empowering 500 million people worldwide to achieve their full health potential by 2030 and changing the delivery of healthcare.”

To learn more about Resmed’s brand evolution, visit resmed.com/brand-evolution .

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

