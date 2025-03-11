Inc. Names GoodTime’s Ahryun Moon to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list , honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.

"Being named to Inc.’s Female Founders list is an incredible honor," said Ahryun Moon, CEO & Co-Founder of GoodTime. "Hiring is one of the most critical business challenges, and at GoodTime, we’re not just building technology—we’re enabling companies to hire smarter, faster, and more equitably. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the impact we’re making in the hiring space."

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

GoodTime enables hiring teams to orchestrate world-class hiring experiences using advanced human-centric AI. This year, the company launched Experience+, a feature suite designed to elevate the hiring experience for candidates, interviewers, and hiring managers. With AI-assisted scorecards, an intuitive candidate portal, and an actionable interviewer portal, GoodTime has helped enterprises streamline hiring, reduce time-to-hire, and boost productivity—without losing the human touch.

GoodTime also expanded its enterprise presence, welcoming companies like Priceline and Aon as clients and strengthening its leadership in AI-driven hiring automation. Under CEO & Co-Founder Ahryun Moon, the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation while championing responsible AI that enhances human connections. As a leader and mother, Moon is proving that ambitious leadership and personal priorities can go hand in hand, inspiring the next generation of female founders.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About GoodTime

GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional hiring experiences that consistently land you top talent.

Learn more at goodtime.io.

Media Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview with Ahryun Moon, please contact:

Jake Link

press@goodtime.io