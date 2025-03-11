Progress Chef Platform Named to Constellation ShortList™ for DevOps

The annual vendors list recognizes Chef as a top offering for digital leaders reinventing operations and transforming business models

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for DevOps in Q1 2025. For the seventh consecutive year, the Progress® Chef® platform has earned recognition from Constellation Research as a “solution to know.” The distinction highlights the company’s pivotal role in driving transformation initiatives, enabling early adopters and fast-following organizations to navigate and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.

“The push for business transformation via digital and AI has never been greater,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research. “In the Age of AI, organizations seek to achieve exponential efficiency with their technology investments. The ShortList provides a jump start in their transformation journey.”

The Chef portfolio offers a powerful suite of automation tools for infrastructure, orchestration, compliance and application management, enabling DevOps teams to efficiently configure, orchestrate, deploy and maintain systems at scale. Building on this foundation, Progress recently introduced a fully managed, cloud-based platform that provides enterprise job orchestration capabilities for DevOps and IT teams. It is a simple, easy-to-use, fully managed solution that simplifies IT for customers by handling maintenance, version upgrades and security updates automatically.

“We’re honored to be named to Constellation’s ShortList for DevOps," said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress." As a pioneer in IT automation, Progress helps organizations automate everything at scale, delivering continuous compliance, operational efficiency and secure infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Our predictive, responsive approach to infrastructure automation exemplifies DevOps, enabling teams to deliver software faster, with confidence."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Visit the Constellation website to view the Constellation ShortList for DevOps.

