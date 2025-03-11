Progyny Expands Family Building Solutions with New Parent and Child Well-being Offering

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced the launch of its Parent and Child Well-being offering, designed to support and alleviate stress for working parents and caregivers. This offering extends Progyny’s ability to provide continuous support for parents from preconception through early childhood development, ultimately enhancing job satisfaction and retention.

Nearly 40% of the U.S. workforce consists of parents with children under the age of 18, and 48% of those parents say most days their stress is overwhelming. As employers recognize the need to meaningfully support their employees, they have an opportunity to provide benefits that help parents confidently return to work from parental leave, fully engage with their childcare and wellness benefits, and feel more satisfied in their roles. Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering addresses this need with comprehensive, integrated, and whole-family support that helps reduce stress and foster work-life harmony – empowering parents to thrive both at home and in the workplace.

Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering includes:

Personalized Support – Each parent is paired with a parent wellness expert, a licensed clinical social worker, for one-on-one guidance on work-life balance and child development.

– Each parent is paired with a parent wellness expert, a licensed clinical social worker, for one-on-one guidance on work-life balance and child development. Benefit Navigation – Personalized guidance to unpacking employer benefits and leave planning, including assistance with family and medical leave paperwork, disability claims, post-birth planning, and childcare arrangements.

– Personalized guidance to unpacking employer benefits and leave planning, including assistance with family and medical leave paperwork, disability claims, post-birth planning, and childcare arrangements. Digital Tools & Resources – Parents have access to a virtual hub, including educational content, webinars, clinically facilitated peer support groups, and more.

– Parents have access to a virtual hub, including educational content, webinars, clinically facilitated peer support groups, and more. Return-to-Work Assistance – The program supports a smooth transition back to work to reduce absenteeism and improve retention.

“When speaking with employers and consultants, the need for seamless, comprehensive support that reduces the variety of stressors growing families face is a constant theme," said Michael Sturmer, President, Progyny. “Progyny’s expertise is in closing care gaps across a spectrum of family building and women’s health needs. With this latest program we’re doing what we do best – eliminating fragmentation, meeting member needs at every stage, and delivering real value for both families and employers.”

Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering is available to employers and health plans. To learn more about this program, visit Progyny.com

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

