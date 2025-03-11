NFI Group Inc. named one of Manitoba’s Top Employers for 2025

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leader in bus and motorcoach mobility solutions, is proud to announce that the Company has been named one of Manitoba’s Top Employers for 2025.

Manitoba’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, and this special designation recognizes Manitoba employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. NFI is proud to receive this recognition, amongst many other market-leading organizations in the province of Manitoba.

“I am incredibly proud of our team members and our company for earning this very special recognition as one of Manitoba’s top employers,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “This achievement reflects the passion, dedication, and hard work of our people, who make NFI not just a great workplace, but part of a thriving and supportive community. While we can trace our roots back to 1930 offering world class products and services, I believe the most important element of our competitive advantage is our people.”

Manitoba employers are evaluated on eight criteria, (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

The editors published the reasons for NFI’s selection including:

Ability to help team members achieve their professional ambitions with in-house career planning, opportunities for formal mentoring, leadership development programs, and tuition subsidies for courses taken externally.

Commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, working with community and industry partners to diversify talent pipelines and the launch of our voluntary self-declaration program to better understand our workforce demographics.

Encouragement for team members to prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans.



“For over 90 years, we have remained true to the values that shaped our company’s foundation while continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of our workforce,” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI. “This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering a workplace where tradition and innovation go hand in hand, ensuring our team thrives today and into the future.”

NFI has over 9,000 employees in 10 different countries, with over 3,000 of our team members based in Manitoba. Winnipeg, Manitoba is NFI’s headquarters and the birthplace of two of NFI’s founding companies: Western Auto and Truck Body Works in 1930, which then became New Flyer; and Motor Coach Industries in 1932.

