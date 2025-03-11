Notice convening the Annual General Meeting in Svitzer Group A/S

Svitzer Group A/S will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 10 April at 10:00 a.m.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in English and as a completely electronic general meeting.

Agenda, complete proposals and further documents are available on the website:

General Meetings - Svitzer.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A

T: +45 24941654

E: ir@svitzer.com

Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications

T: +45 27791286

E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With around 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

