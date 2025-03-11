ELTFV Exchange Acquires U.S. MSB License, Advancing Compliance Efforts Steadily

DENVER, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELTFV Exchange recently obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the United States, marking a critical step forward in its compliance operations. ELTFV has met the U.S. federal requirements for Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), while actively adhering to the international financial services regulatory framework.

This milestone not only demonstrates the strategic vision of ELTFV Exchange for expanding into global markets but also reflects the strong commitment of the platform to safeguarding user rights and fund security. As a professional cryptocurrency exchange, ELTFV recognizes that compliance is the foundation for earning user trust and the cornerstone of sustainable development.

By obtaining the MSB license, ELTFV Exchange not only complies with the requirements of U.S. financial regulators but also showcases its sense of responsibility in embracing regulation and promoting the healthy development of the industry on a global scale. The acquisition of the MSB license signifies that the ELTFV operational standards in areas such as anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, and user data protection have achieved internationally recognized levels.

Securing the MSB license is a significant step in the ELTFV Exchange globalization strategy. Moving forward, the platform will continue to seek compliance licenses in more countries and regions, aiming to build a global, diversified trading ecosystem. Compliance is not only the ELTFV passport to international markets but also the foundation for its steady growth.

While enhancing its compliance standards, ELTFV Exchange is also making continuous efforts in technological innovation. The platform is committed to providing users with a broader range of cryptocurrency trading options and more efficient trading services. By integrating compliance with innovation, ELTFV aims to create a trusted cryptocurrency trading platform for global users.

The acquisition of the MSB license not only affirms the compliance framework of ELTFV Exchange but also represents a significant achievement in its journey toward internationalization. As the global cryptocurrency market continues to expand, the platform will remain dedicated to providing users with a secure and stable trading environment, helping investors seize the growth opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector.

Media Contact:

Company: ELTFV Blockchain Service Limited

Contact Person: Faiz Razak

Position in the company: Marketing Director

Email: faiz@eltfv.org

Website: https://www.eltfv.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by ELTFV Blockchain Service Limited. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05902c37-9454-4e36-a436-c53cfaee0c87