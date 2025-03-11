Children’s Home Society of North Carolina to Present at National FFTA Conference

Greensboro, North Carolina, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is proud to announce that two of its dedicated team members, Dana Gracie, Permanency Support Services Program Supervisor, and Trudy Robinson, Permanency Support Trainer, have been selected to present at the 39th Annual Family Focused Treatment Association (FFTA) Conference in New Orleans this year. This prestigious national conference, which typically draws between 800 and 1,000 participants, brings together experts, practitioners, and leaders in child welfare to share innovative strategies and best practices.

Gracie and Robinson will present their workshop, "Pathway to Permanency: Success Through Family Resilience," which highlights the critical role of Family Engagement Services (FES) in supporting families on the journey to permanency. Drawing from years of experience, they will share key lessons learned, strategies for strengthening families, and best practices for achieving lasting success.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our team to showcase the impactful work happening at CHS,” said Donna Henderson, Executive Director of Permanency Support & Education. “I can’t think of two better people to share the heart and hard work of our family engagement team than Dana and Trudy! Their passion for walking alongside families on the journey to permanency is something special, and now, a national audience gets to hear their wisdom, too. This is such an exciting opportunity—not just for them, but for all of us at CHS who believe in the power of strong, supported families.”

CHS remains committed to leading the way in innovative, evidence-based child welfare services. Participation in conferences like FFTA underscores the organization’s ongoing efforts to advance best practices, collaborate with industry leaders, and ultimately improve outcomes for children and families.

For more information about CHS and its programs, visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

# # #

Attachments