Autopilot Systems Market to Reach $10.6 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, ""Autopilot Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing Aircraft and Fixed Wing Aircraft), Application (Navigation and Flight Control, Automatic Takeoff and Landing, Altitude and Heading Control, Collision Avoidance Systems, and Others), and End User (Commercial, Military, and Civil): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the autopilot systems market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global autopilot system market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by growth in air travel, rise in orders of new aircraft from developing countries, and increase in advancements in electric and hybrid aircraft. Also, modernization of military aircraft and increase in sales of personal aircraft are anticipated to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $5.8 billion Market Size in 2034 $10.6 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Aircraft Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Growth in air travel Rise in orders of new aircraft from developing countries Increase in advancement in the electric and hybrid aircraft Opportunities Modernization of military aircraft Increase in sales of personal aircraft Restraint High development cost Stringent regulatory compliance



The fixed wing segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By aircraft type, the fixed wing segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to airlines increasingly adopting autonomous and AI-driven autopilot systems to improve flight efficiency, reduce human error, and optimize fuel consumption, to make air travel safer and more cost-effective. Moreover, modern fixed wing aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, require years of skills to fly as they have lots of features; hence, companies are mandating AI-driven autopilot systems that assist with takeoff, cruise, and landing in these larger aircraft.

The navigation and flight control segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By application, the navigation and flight control segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to growing focus on accident prevention in aircraft. Advanced navigation and flight control systems improve situational awareness and prevent collisions by integrating Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems (TAWS) and Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS).

The commercial segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to rising demand from airline operators for improved flight efficiency and fuel optimization. Airlines prioritize fuel-efficient flight paths to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions. Moreover, pilots need to handle complex navigation and airspace regulations due to increased air traffic, wherein autopilot systems help in managing workload, especially on long-haul flights.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to increase in military spending, particularly in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The rising geopolitical tension led to an increase in investment in modernizing military aircraft. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada have pledged their allegiance to NATO and also look after United Nations peace keeping missions and arctic security missions, which has resulted in increased need for modern fighter jets. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada are collaboratively increasingly investing in the modernization of military aircraft and also increasing their investment in autopilot technologies, which is expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Players: -

Honeywell International Inc.

Garmin Ltd

Collins Aerospace

Thales

Boeing

Airbus

Safran

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global autopilot system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

