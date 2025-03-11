Crypto Cards Go Non-Custodial With GoDefi, Announces Second Funding Round Following Initial Launch Success

Prague, Czech Republic , March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Prague, Czech Republic Mar 10, 2025



A centralized spending experience with decentralization at its core, GoDefi offers virtual debit cards that users can connect with their favorite crypto wallet.

In a world where spending crypto in a regular TradFi environment means transferring assets to a centralized finance app, GoDefi is redefining using payment cards. Connecting with users’ wallets, GoDefi solution allows direct spending without the need to transfer crypto over to its app.

With a successful beta stage with active and real people using their favorite crypto from everything to paying their rent to their morning coffee, GoDefi is planning to expand its wings.

Debit Card, But With Self Custody

While crypto payment solutions have bridged the traditional and DeFi world, these services break one essential rule of crypto: decentralization. GoDefi helps tap into the crypto population that is not comfortable with handing over their assets, but at the same time wishes to spend it.

GoDefi’s app connects with several private wallets, both soft and hardware-based, but never requires crypto top-ups. The crypto remain in the users’ wallets up to the point where they spend with the Mastercard-powered GoDefi card. The assets are utilized directly, without GoDefi ever taking custody.

Built on the Solana network, GoDefi’s services are fast, economical, and secure. Integrated with popular payment network MasterCard, GoDefi allows crypto holders the opportunity to spend their assets on millions of merchants, without ever handing over control of their wallets.

Now, GoDefi is looking into expanding its services to other popular chains, as explained by GoDefi CTO and CoFounder, Sergei Burmisov,

“Leveraging Solana’s cutting-edge architecture and our deep banking expertise, our tech team continues to explore additional blockchains and processing solutions to drive innovation even further. Our goal is to deeply integrate payment services into the DeFi ecosystem, allowing DeFi wallet users and lending protocol [Kamino, Save, AAVE, etc.] participants to utilize their assets for everyday needs without leaving the DeFi space.”

Expansion And Global Audience

GoDefi is successfully helping Solana network users spend and receive crypto without the need for tapping into fiat liquidity. GoDefi also believes in legal compliance and is fully licensed in the EU. With plans to go global, GoDefi aims to give access to more than 5 million crypto users and their $15 billion assets in the coming few years.

The core mission is summed up by the Founder, Ilia Chernyshev,

“...we are committed to a fully non-custodial approach, setting us apart from other crypto-payment solutions. Our mission is to seamlessly connect DeFi with the real world, delivering the best of both - security, usability, and an intuitive user experience. Our customers don’t need to top up a card or deposit funds elsewhere - their assets always securely stored in their own self-custody wallets. In 2025, we are taking GoDefi global, aiming to fully replace legacy banking for those who embrace self-custody.” and, “While decentralized finance can often feel complex, our goal is to make it as intuitive as the best traditional fintech services to lead the transition from TradFi to DeFi for mainstream users.”

Next Funding Round On The Horizon

GoDefi raised $2 million in its initial seed round last year. The funding helped the team develop and launch its innovative service, available on Web, Android, and iOS platforms. The limited release has seen an influx of users, showing GoDefi’s critical success and a clear demand for its services.

With a global vision and multi-chain support this year, GoDefi is preparing to open its doors to more backers with a second funding round. The funding will help the project develop the services further, including popular blockchain support and global legal compliance.

Overcoming the complexity often experienced in DeFi handling, the project aims to bring traditional fintech experience to DeFi, with a larger vision of onboarding fiat users to the world of crypto.

GoDefi is the source of this content.




