Toll Brothers Announces the Upcoming Launch of Willow Glen, a Premier Residential Community in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce Willow Glen, its newest luxury home community coming soon to Cumming, Georgia. Nestled in the scenic landscapes of Forsyth County, Willow Glen will feature two distinct home collections with sophisticated designs and resort-style amenities. Located at 5520 Howard Road in Cumming, the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.

Willow Glen will offer an impressive selection of spacious single-family home designs. The Highlands Collection includes five thoughtfully crafted floor plans ranging from 3,297 to 3,585+ square feet, featuring open-concept floor plans, expansive great rooms, and chef-inspired kitchens. The Reserve Collection features seven exquisite home designs offering 3,647 to 4,674+ square feet of living space, with options for basements and enhanced personalization. Pricing at Willow Glen is anticipated to start from the low $900,000s.





“Willow Glen is designed to provide an exceptional lifestyle with spacious home designs, modern finishes, and outstanding community amenities,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “With its prime location in Cumming, residents will enjoy the perfect balance of luxury and convenience.”

Residents of Willow Glen will enjoy access to a host of resort-style amenities, including a swimming pool, cabana, fitness center, clubhouse, and putting green. The community is also ideally situated just minutes from The Collection at Forsyth, Vickery Village, Halcyon, and Cumming City Center, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Lake Lanier and Sawnee Mountain Preserve for recreation and leisure. Located within the highly regarded Forsyth County School District, Willow Glen is an excellent choice for families seeking access to top-rated schools.

“With a serene yet connected setting, this community is perfect for those seeking a modern and refined lifestyle,” added White.

For more information on Willow Glen and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

