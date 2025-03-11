North America's Dominance in the Fertilizers Market: Rising Food Demand and Technological Advancements Fuel Growth

Delray Beach, FL, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fertilizers market is projected to expand from USD 230.10 billion in 2025 to reach USD 281.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This market plays a crucial role in modern agriculture by improving soil fertility and boosting crop productivity to meet the rising global food demand. As the world's population is expected to approach 10 billion by 2050, agricultural production must increase significantly, making fertilizers an essential component in sustainable food production.

Fertilizers provide critical nutrients, including nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K), to plants, thereby enhancing crop yield and growth. The market comprises both chemical (synthetic) fertilizers and bio-based alternatives such as organic and microbial fertilizers. While synthetic fertilizers continue to dominate due to their fast action, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable fertilizers driven by environmental concerns and regulatory incentives.

Regional Analysis: North America’s Market Dominance

North America holds a significant share in the global fertilizers market due to its large-scale commercial agriculture, advanced agricultural technology, and widespread use of fertilizers. The United States and Canada are major contributors, particularly in the production of wheat, corn, and soybeans, which require consistent nutrient supply. The region benefits from well-established fertilizer distribution systems, precision farming techniques, and strong governmental support for agricultural productivity.

The increasing adoption of controlled-release fertilizers, biofertilizers, and fertigation systems has reinforced North America's leadership in the market. Additionally, advancements in soil health management and sustainability initiatives have spurred demand for high-efficiency fertilizers and micronutrient-enhanced formulations. As a result, the region continues to prioritize yield maximization and efficient nutrient utilization, positioning itself as a key player in the global fertilizers industry.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

Technological innovations in fertilizer production and application are expected to fuel the market’s expansion by improving efficiency, sustainability, and crop yield. These advancements include controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs), nano-fertilizers, and precision agriculture solutions that enhance nutrient utilization while minimizing waste and environmental impact.

For example, ICL introduced Osmocote controlled-release fertilizers in October 2024, offering precision nutrient delivery. These fertilizers gradually release nutrients based on the specific needs of different crops throughout their growth cycle. This approach optimizes nutrient uptake while reducing leaching and runoff, thereby lowering the environmental footprint of fertilizer use. Similarly, the biofertilizers market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the increasing focus on soil health and sustainable agricultural practices.

For a comprehensive overview, download the PDF copy

Key Drivers of the Fertilizers Market

The fertilizers market is influenced by multiple factors, including:

Increasing Global Food Demand : The rising population and growing food security concerns are driving demand for fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity.

: The rising population and growing food security concerns are driving demand for fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity. Declining Arable Land and Soil Degradation : Intensive farming practices have led to nutrient depletion in soil, increasing the necessity for fertilizers.

: Intensive farming practices have led to nutrient depletion in soil, increasing the necessity for fertilizers. Government Policies and Subsidies : Supportive policies in countries like India, China, and the U.S. are promoting fertilizer use.

: Supportive policies in countries like India, China, and the U.S. are promoting fertilizer use. Growth in Biofertilizers : The shift toward eco-friendly alternatives is encouraging adoption of organic and microbial fertilizers.

: The shift toward eco-friendly alternatives is encouraging adoption of organic and microbial fertilizers. Advancements in Precision Agriculture: Controlled-release fertilizers, biofertilizers, and improved nutrient management strategies are enhancing sustainability and efficiency.





Segment Analysis: Secondary Macronutrients and Fertigation Leading the Market

Secondary Macronutrients: A Key Segment in Chemical Fertilizers

The secondary macronutrients segment holds a significant market share within the chemical fertilizers category. Essential nutrients such as calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), and sulfur (S) play vital roles in plant growth, including enzyme activation, chlorophyll production, and nutrient absorption. The depletion of these nutrients due to intensive farming has led to an increased demand for secondary macronutrient fertilizers.

Leading players in this segment include:

ICL – Offers Nova Calcium, a water-soluble calcium nitrate fertilizer.

– Offers Nova Calcium, a water-soluble calcium nitrate fertilizer. Nutrien – Provides EzyFlow Nano Magnesium to prevent magnesium deficiencies.

– Provides EzyFlow Nano Magnesium to prevent magnesium deficiencies. K+S Aktiengesellschaft – Supplies soluCN to enhance calcium intake in crops.

Fertigation: The Preferred Mode of Application

Fertigation holds a significant fertilizers market share in the industry due to its efficiency in delivering nutrients directly to plant roots through irrigation systems. By integrating fertilizers with irrigation methods such as drip and sprinkler systems, fertigation ensures precise nutrient application, minimizing waste and maximizing uptake.

This method is particularly popular in regions facing water shortages, as it optimizes both water and fertilizer usage while enhancing crop yield. The increasing adoption of precision agriculture and the cultivation of high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and greenhouse plants have further driven the demand for fertigation systems.

The global fertilizers market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing food demand, declining arable land, and advancements in fertilizer technology. While synthetic fertilizers continue to dominate, the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives is reshaping the industry. Regional leaders like North America play a critical role in market expansion, and ongoing technological innovations are expected to propel the industry forward. With a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and crop productivity, the fertilizers market will continue to evolve to meet the demands of modern agriculture.

Top Companies in Fertilizers Market

ICL (Israel), Yara (Norway), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Nutrien (Canada), Mosaic (US), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US) , Grupa Azoty (Poland), SQM S.A. (Chile), OCP (Morocco), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Koch IP Holdings, LLC (US), Haifa Negev technologies LTD (Israel), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and Lallemand Inc (Canada).

Contact our Analysts to arrange a call focused on your business requirements