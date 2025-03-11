INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Edison International

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Edison To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Edison International (“Edison” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EIX) and reminds investors of the April 21, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Edison’s claim that Southern California Edison Company (“SCE”) used its Public Safety Power Shutoffs ("PSPS") program to “proactively de-energize power lines to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather events”, was false; (2) this resulted in heightened fire risk in California and heightened legal exposure to the Company; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Edison’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On January 13, 2025, a complaint was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles alleging that the fires originated from Edison’s power lines. The complaint included eye-witness accounts and photographs that showed the fire was started by Edison’s electrical equipment.

On this news, Edison share prices dropped by $7.73, or approximately 11.89%, on January 13, 2025

On February 6, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that SCE “submitted two letters to the California Public Utilities Commission with updates on its analysis of the Eaton and Hurst wildfires, saying it believes its equipment may be associated with the start of the Hurst fire.”

On this news, Edison share prices dropped by $1.28, or approximately 2.4%, on February 6, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

