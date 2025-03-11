Automotive Catalysts Market Size to Expand at 5.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 155.3 Billion by 2034 as Demand for Cleaner Mobility Grows | Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive industry is witnessing a surge in demand for advanced emission control solutions, driven by stricter environmental regulations and the push for cleaner transportation. The global automotive catalysts market was valued at US$ 87.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, the market is expected to reach US$ 155.3 Billion, fueled by innovations in catalytic converter technologies and the rising adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.

Executive Summary

The automotive catalysts market size is experiencing steady growth due to rising emission regulations, increasing vehicle production, and the shift toward cleaner fuel technologies. Automotive catalysts play a crucial role in reducing harmful emissions by converting pollutants like carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and hydrocarbons (HC) into less harmful gases.

Competitive Landscape & Key Players

Leading companies in the automotive catalysts market include:

BASF SE – Industry leader in catalyst innovation.

Industry leader in catalyst innovation. Johnson Matthey – Specializes in sustainable catalyst technologies.

Umicore – Focuses on metal recycling and green catalysts.

Focuses on metal recycling and green catalysts. Corning Incorporated – Supplies ceramic substrates for catalytic converters.

Heraeus Group – Develops advanced metal-based catalysts.

Recent Developments

BASF SE announced a strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe in December 2024 to develop advanced catalytic solutions for hybrid and hydrogen-fueled vehicles, emphasizing the continued relevance of catalysts even in electrified powertrains.

announced a strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe in December 2024 to develop advanced catalytic solutions for hybrid and hydrogen-fueled vehicles, emphasizing the continued relevance of catalysts even in electrified powertrains. Johnson Matthey secured a major contract with a European luxury car manufacturer to supply innovative three-way catalytic converters (TWC) for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) by 2025.

Umicore expanded its catalysis research center in South Korea to cater to the growing demand for emissions control solutions in Asia-Pacific, particularly for gasoline vehicles.

Market Overview

Automotive catalysts are critical components in vehicles’ exhaust systems, designed to reduce harmful emissions by converting toxic gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and hydrocarbons (HC) into less harmful substances. With the advent of stringent regulatory policies aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, automotive manufacturers are under increased pressure to develop cleaner and more efficient vehicles.

The demand for automotive catalysts remains strong, especially in regions with high levels of vehicle production and consumption. Asia-Pacific, led by China, Japan, and India, remains the largest market for automotive catalysts due to its thriving automotive sector and stringent air pollution regulations. In Europe, Germany remains a major player, driven by stringent Euro 7 standards.

Key Market Drivers

Stringent Emission Regulations – Implementation of Euro 7, BS-VI, and China 6 is pushing automakers to adopt advanced catalyst technologies.

Implementation of Euro 7, BS-VI, and China 6 is pushing automakers to adopt advanced catalyst technologies. Growing Vehicle Production – Demand for passenger and commercial vehicles continues to rise, increasing the need for catalysts.

Hybrid & Alternative Fuel Vehicles – Even with the growth of EVs, hybrid and biofuel vehicles still require efficient emission control systems.

Even with the growth of EVs, hybrid and biofuel vehicles still require efficient emission control systems. Advanced Material Innovations – Development of nano-catalysts, zeolites, and recyclable catalysts to enhance performance.

Sustainable Manufacturing & Recycling – Increased focus on recovering platinum group metals (PGMs) from used catalysts.

News Highlight

Hybrid Cars Revitalize Demand for Platinum Metals

The surge in hybrid vehicle sales is breathing new life into platinum group metals (PGMs) demand, crucial for catalytic converters. In the first half of 2024, PHEV sales increased by 44%, with China experiencing a 70% rise. This trend is expected to stabilize PGM prices and extend mining operations.

Emerging Market Trends & Innovations

1. Sustainable & Recyclable Catalysts

Shift toward eco-friendly materials and recyclable catalysts to reduce environmental impact.

Growing initiatives to recover platinum, palladium, and rhodium from used catalytic converters.

2. Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Integration

While EVs reduce the need for traditional catalysts, hybrid vehicles still require high-performance catalytic converters.

Demand for lightweight, energy-efficient catalysts for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs).

3. Advances in Catalyst Nanotechnology

Development of nano-catalysts to improve reaction efficiency and durability.

Nano-engineered materials reduce precious metal usage while maintaining high conversion efficiency.

4. Stricter Regulations & Industry Compliance

Euro 7 and US EPA 2027 standards will set tougher limits on emissions, requiring advanced catalytic solutions.

Increased adoption of alternative fuel engines (hydrogen, biofuels) that still require customized catalysts.

5. Circular Economy & Catalyst Recycling Boom

Recovery of critical metals from end-of-life catalysts reducing reliance on expensive mining.

Companies investing in closed-loop recycling programs to make catalysts more sustainable.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) – Used in gasoline engines to reduce NOx, CO, and hydrocarbons.

Used in gasoline engines to reduce NOx, CO, and hydrocarbons. Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC) – Converts CO and hydrocarbons into less harmful emissions.

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalysts – Reduces NOx emissions using ammonia-based solutions.

Reduces NOx emissions using ammonia-based solutions. Lean NOx Traps (LNT) – Captures NOx emissions for lean-burn engines.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars – Dominates the market due to rising urbanization and emission norms.

Dominates the market due to rising urbanization and emission norms. Commercial Vehicles – Adoption of SCR and DOC systems in trucks, buses, and construction vehicles.

Hybrid & Alternative Fuel Vehicles – Growing demand for customized catalysts for hybrid and synthetic fuel vehicles.

By Material

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) – Platinum, palladium, and rhodium remain the primary catalyst materials.

– Platinum, palladium, and rhodium remain the primary catalyst materials. Base Metals & Zeolites – Cost-effective alternatives for specific emission reduction needs .

Recycled & Sustainable Materials – Increased focus on recovering valuable metals from used catalysts.

By End User

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) – Automotive manufacturers integrating advanced catalytic systems.

Automotive manufacturers integrating advanced catalytic systems. Aftermarket – Growing demand for replacement catalytic converters in aging vehicles.

By Region

Europe – Leading in strict emission regulations and catalyst innovations, with strong demand from Germany, France, and the UK.

Leading in strict emission regulations and catalyst innovations, with strong demand from Germany, France, and the UK. North America – Rising hybrid vehicle adoption and government incentives driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific – China and India leading vehicle production and implementing stricter emission policies.

Industry Outlook

The automotive catalysts market is expected to see steady growth, bolstered by the following factors:

Government Initiatives: Global governments are introducing policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality, prompting automakers to adopt new, cleaner technologies.

Global governments are introducing policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality, prompting automakers to adopt new, cleaner technologies. Technological Innovation: Companies are investing in research and development to create catalysts that reduce emissions more efficiently while lowering costs. Innovations such as four-way catalysts (FWCs) and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) are expected to reshape the market.

Shifts in Consumer Preferences: Consumers are increasingly leaning towards environmentally friendly vehicles, creating demand for advanced catalysts that can comply with the strictest environmental standards.

Future Prospects of the Automotive Catalysts Market

The automotive catalysts market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by stringent emission regulations, technological advancements, and the global shift toward cleaner transportation. While internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will continue to require catalysts, the growing adoption of hybrid vehicles and the recycling of precious metals will redefine the industry’s trajectory.

