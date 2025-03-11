Silberstein & Miklos P.C. (ASK4SAM) Expands Focus on Rideshare Accident Cases in Riverdale the Bronx: Specializing in Uber and Lyft Claims

BRONX, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silberstein & Miklos P.C., a trusted personal injury law firm, announces the expansion of its focus on rideshare accident cases in Riverdale and throughout the Bronx. Specializing in Uber and Lyft claims, the firm provides dedicated legal representation for victims seeking justice against negligent rideshare drivers, third-party motorists, and corporate entities. With extensive experience in personal injury law and rideshare liability, Silberstein & Miklos P C navigates the complexities of insurance disputes, liability determination, and compensation negotiations to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients.





Legal assistance is critical in securing fair compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and other damages arising from rideshare accidents. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., offers strategic representation to individuals seeking justice after an Uber or Lyft accident. For a consultation, contact (718) 204-8000 or visit https://ask4sam.net/bronx . The firm’s expertise in handling personal injury claims ensures that victims receive the legal guidance necessary to navigate the complexities of rideshare accident litigation.

Uber and Lyft accidents differ from standard car accidents due to the involvement of multiple insurance policies, corporate liability structures, and varying degrees of driver accountability. Legal complexities can arise when determining whether the driver was logged into the rideshare app, actively transporting a passenger, or waiting for a ride request. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., has successfully handled cases involving disputed liability, policy exclusions, and inadequate settlement offers from insurance providers. The firm remains committed to holding negligent drivers and rideshare companies accountable for injuries sustained by passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists.

Rideshare accidents can be a complex process, often involving multiple parties accountable for the injuries sustained. A rideshare accident lawyer plays a crucial role in identifying the fault driver and determining whether the responsible party is the rideshare company, the individual driver, or a third-party motorist. Given the legal intricacies surrounding direct liability, accident victims benefit from experienced personal injury attorneys who can navigate the complexities of insurance claims, ensuring that the injured party receives full financial compensation for damages.





A thorough investigation of the accident scene is essential in building a strong claim. Police reports, medical records, and witness statements provide critical evidence in proving negligence, whether due to distracted driving, traffic violations, or a rear-end collision. In many cases, rideshare companies may attempt to deny responsibility, shifting blame onto the

fault party or relying on personal insurance limitations. Skilled accident lawyers fight to protect the rights of the injured person, ensuring that all legal avenues are explored.

Beyond vehicle impact, bodily injury and visible injuries often require immediate and ongoing medical care. Seeking a medical exam soon after a rideshare collision is crucial, as certain conditions—such as internal trauma or spinal damage—may not present symptoms immediately. The cost of physical therapy, long-term rehabilitation, and other medical costs can quickly escalate, making it vital for victims to explore their legal options with qualified counsel. Compensation may cover property damage, lost wages, physical pain, and even punitive damages in cases of extreme negligence.

The legal process for rideshare accidents involves filing claims against multiple entities, including corporate policies tied to rideshare services and personal insurance held by the driver. Navigating these overlapping policies requires the expertise of a rideshare accident lawyer, who can evaluate potential vehicle damage claims while ensuring victims receive the support necessary to recover. Free initial consultations with experienced legal professionals can help victims understand their rights, assess liability, and pursue the justice they deserve.

Understanding Rideshare Accident Liability in New York

Rideshare accidents introduce unique legal challenges that require an in-depth understanding of New York’s personal injury laws. Uber and Lyft classify their drivers as independent contractors, often complicating the claims process when victims seek compensation for injuries. Rideshare companies provide liability insurance coverage that varies depending on the driver's status at the time of the accident. If a driver is logged into the app but has not accepted a ride, contingent liability coverage applies, whereas full coverage is available when an active ride is in progress. Understanding these distinctions is crucial in maximizing financial recovery for injured victims.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., thoroughly investigates each case to determine the appropriate liability coverage and pursue the maximum compensation available. The firm’s legal team works diligently to gather evidence, obtain witness statements, analyze accident reports, and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure that accident victims are not unjustly denied compensation. In cases involving severe injuries, permanent disabilities, or wrongful death, the firm fights for settlements that account for long-term medical care, rehabilitation costs, and emotional distress.

The Importance of Legal Representation in Rideshare Injury Cases

Navigating a rideshare accident claim without legal representation can lead to unfavorable outcomes, as insurance companies often attempt to minimize payouts or deny claims altogether. Many accident victims face challenges in proving liability, especially when multiple parties are involved. Without skilled legal advocacy, victims may receive settlements that do not fully cover their financial losses or future medical expenses. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., provides aggressive representation to ensure that insurance providers honor their policies and compensate victims fairly.

In addition to handling cases involving Uber and Lyft accidents, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., represents clients in related motor vehicle accidents, including pedestrian accidents, motorcycle crashes, and catastrophic injury cases. Whether a rideshare accident results in minor injuries or life-altering consequences, the firm offers personalized legal strategies tailored to the specific circumstances of each case.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., is a leading personal injury law firm in the Bronx, dedicated to securing justice for accident victims. With decades of experience in handling complex personal injury claims, the firm has established a reputation for delivering results-driven legal representation. Specializing in Uber and Lyft accident cases, medical malpractice, construction accidents, and premises liability, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., has successfully recovered substantial settlements for clients throughout New York City.





Injured in a rideshare accident? ASK4SAM lawyers specialize in Uber and Lyft claims, helping victims in Riverdale and The Bronx secure justice.

