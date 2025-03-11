More to Shop, More to Learn and More for You at Questex’s 2025 International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference in NYC

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 23-25, 2025, debuting an unprecedented lineup of new exhibitors, immersive experiences and exclusive professionals-only pricing on must-have beauty and spa products and services.

“We are excited to showcase over 430 trailblazing brands with a record-breaking 166 new exhibitors,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director, Questex’s Wellness Group. “The co-located shows offer unique opportunities for innovative brands to promote and launch new products and services to tens of thousands of hair stylists, colorists, barbers, nail technicians, makeup artists, lash specialists, estheticians, spa and salon owners & managers, and wellness professionals.”

Featured Brands

IBS New York 2025 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: L3vel3 (New!), Salonory (New!), CHI by Farouk, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Hairtalk Extensions, Lashbox LA, Parlux, Pibbs Industries, Pureo Natural Products, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

IECSC New York 2025 exhibiting brands include: COSGRAM USA (New!), SmrtSkn (New!), Christine Valmy, Procell Therapies, Circadia, Dermalogica, Celluma, Esse, DMK, FaceReality, Healthyline, HydraFacial, Perfect Corp, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmhouseFresh, Geneo, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA and more! The full list can be found here.

New Can’t Miss Experiences at the 2025 New York Shows

The Glam & Go Showcase Stage

Beauty’s biggest names will take the spotlight as they demonstrate their latest innovations and the hottest trends on The Glam & Go Showcase Stage. Full Glam & Go schedule here.

Live Fashion Hair Demonstrations

Led by industry legend, Byrd Mena, Live Fashion Hair will be at IBS NY for the first time ever and will showcase jaw-dropping education by elite, international artists and influencers.

SUNDAY I MARCH 23, 3:45pm in Room 1E21: Brazilian Free-Hand Balayage with Simone Petinatti

MONDAY I MARCH 24, 3:00pm at the Glam & Go Stage: Live Fashion Hair Show with Joel Torres, William Camargo, Jay Rodrigues, Lisa Van, Joseph Solis and Sam the Barber!

What’s New For You Zone

A must-see area to try a new line, engage with a first-time exhibitor, or be one of the first to test a newly launched product! Check out all the participating brands here.

The Business District

The Business District is a new prime show floor destination for salon and spa professionals seeking solutions to enhance their business operations.

The Fades & Blades Barber Battle, powered by L3vel3 and sponsored by Rolda, Cocco and Andis, will be held on Sunday, March 23rd and will pit twenty-four barbers in a friendly competition The Show also offers hours of tailored content exclusively for the barber community. More information here.

Powerhouse Pavilion

Completely redesigned for 2025 as a dynamic classroom featuring panel discussions led by industry educator, barber and activist Rodrick Samuels. Full schedule here.

Say Yes to You Lounge

Step into our instagrammable inspiration zone, customize your badge with fun flair ribbons, and refresh your professional image with a free headshot session.

And don’t forget to stop by the IBS NY + IECSC NY Press Room, which is sponsored in 2025 by Farouk Systems Inc., the visionary behind the iconic CHI® and BioSilk® haircare brands. CHI®, a global leader in haircare and styling tools, will unveil the latest expansion of the brand's award-winning LAVA hair tool line and much more!

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS NY, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC NY, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 23: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 24: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 25: 10:30am – 3:30pm

NEW YORK INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

