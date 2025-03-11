Biofrontera Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 21, 2025

WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 on Friday, March 21, 2025. The results will be released before the market opens on Friday, March 21 and the company will host a conference call on Friday, March 21 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Time 10:00 AM Eastern Time Dial In Numbers 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)

1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast Fourth Quarter and FY 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call



About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.