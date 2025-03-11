Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Chicago Public Schools Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Public Schools (“CPS”) recently notified individuals of a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the sensitive information of approximately 700,000 people. Reportedly, an unauthorized third party carried out a cyberattack that accessed CPS data on a server owned by one of the school district’s technology vendors, Cleo, which is a file transfer software. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes students’ names, dates of birth, gender, student identification numbers and even Medicaid identification numbers and dates of eligibility for those enrolled in the federal program.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against CPS and Cleo related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from CPS or Cleo, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

