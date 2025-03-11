Egypt Gift Card and Incentive Card Report 2025: A $1.17 Billion Market by 2029 Featuring kazyon, Omar Effendi, Ragab Sons, BIM, Metro Market, Spinneys, Kheir Zaman, RadioShack, Carrefour, Fathalla

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Egypt is expected to grow by 12.7% on annual basis to reach US$772.7 million in 2025. The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 685.9 million to approximately USD 1.17 billion.



With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The Egyptian gift card market is undergoing rapid transformation, with digital adoption, corporate gifting, and strategic partnerships playing key roles in its expansion. The shift towards digital gift cards, driven by e-commerce growth and smartphone penetration, is expected to increase market accessibility and enhance consumer engagement. At the same time, collaborations between retailers and gift card providers are broadening distribution channels, making gift cards more widely available across both online and offline platforms. These developments indicate strong market momentum, positioning gift cards as a convenient and scalable financial tool for consumers and businesses.



Over the next two to four years, regulatory changes and consumer protection measures will further shape the market, requiring businesses to align with new compliance standards. Addressing unredeemed gift card balances and enhancing usability will be critical for maintaining consumer trust and ensuring sustainable growth. Additionally, as corporate adoption of gift cards increases, product diversification and tailored solutions will become essential for businesses seeking to leverage this market opportunity. Companies focusing on innovation, compliance, and consumer engagement will be well-positioned to capitalize on Egypt's evolving gift card landscape.

Competitive Landscape of the Egypt Gift Card Market



The Egyptian gift card market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by expanding e-commerce, increased consumer demand for digital gifting, and strategic partnerships between retailers and digital platforms. Established players such as Carrefour and new entrants like YouGotaGift are driving accessibility and innovation in the market, ensuring that gift cards become a more integrated part of Egypt's financial ecosystem.



Over the next few years, competition will intensify as businesses focus on technological advancements, personalized solutions, and regulatory compliance. The government's push for consumer protection through regulatory changes will require companies to align with evolving standards while maintaining customer trust. Businesses that invest in seamless digital integration, enhanced user experiences, and diversified gift card offerings will be well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing adoption of gift cards in Egypt's retail and corporate landscape.



Current Market Dynamics

Egypt's gift card market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expansion of e-commerce and increased consumer acceptance of digital payment solutions.

This upward trajectory is supported by factors such as the rising popularity of digital gifting and initiatives by various sectors to promote gift card usage.

The market's expansion is also attributed to the growing trend of digital gifting, which has become more prevalent due to its convenience and immediacy. Additionally, initiatives by the government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth have further supported adopting gift cards across the country.

Key Players and Market Share

The Egyptian gift card market features a mix of established retailers and emerging digital platforms. Notable players include Carrefour, which has enhanced its gift card offerings through strategic partnerships. Digital platforms like YouGotaGift have also entered the market, collaborating with retailers to expand their presence.

These collaborations aim to integrate gift card solutions into various retail channels, both online and offline, thereby increasing accessibility for consumers. The entry of digital platforms indicates a shift towards more innovative and convenient gifting solutions, catering to the evolving preferences of Egyptian consumers.

Accelerate Digital Gift Card Adoption

The Egyptian gift card market is rapidly shifting towards digital formats, reflecting broader trends in digitalization and mobile payment adoption. Consumers increasingly opt for electronic gift cards over physical ones, driven by convenience and ease of use. This trend is further supported by the growing preference for digital transactions, particularly among younger demographics more accustomed to mobile-based financial solutions.

A key driver of this shift is the expansion of Egypt's e-commerce sector, which has increased demand for digital gift cards as a flexible and instant gifting solution. The widespread use of smartphones has also played a crucial role, enabling consumers to seamlessly purchase, store, and redeem digital gift cards through various mobile payment platforms. As more businesses integrate digital payment options, adopting digital gift cards is expected to accelerate.

Businesses will likely introduce more user-friendly and customized digital gift card offerings to enhance customer engagement and loyalty. This shift is expected to solidify digital gift cards as a mainstream payment and gifting option in Egypt's evolving financial ecosystem.

Foster Strategic Partnerships Between Retailers and Gift Card Providers

The Egyptian gift card market is witnessing increasing collaboration between retailers and gift card providers to expand distribution channels and improve accessibility. These partnerships aim to integrate gift card solutions across multiple retail platforms, including physical stores, e-commerce platforms, and financial service providers. As a result, consumers have greater access to various gift card options that cater to different purchasing preferences.

Market demand for convenient and versatile gifting solutions drives this trend, encouraging retailers to incorporate gift cards into their offerings. Additionally, technological advancements in payment systems have made it easier for businesses to integrate gift card programs into existing retail infrastructure. This seamless integration allows consumers to purchase and redeem gift cards more efficiently, enhancing their overall shopping experience.

Over the next two to four years, these collaborations are expected to expand the market reach of gift cards across Egypt, making them more widely available. As more retailers and service providers engage in strategic partnerships, the gift card industry will likely experience significant growth. This expansion will increase consumer adoption and drive innovation in the sector, with businesses exploring new ways to enhance the appeal and usability of gift cards.

Leverage Corporate Gifting to Drive Market Growth

Egyptian businesses are increasingly integrating gift cards into their corporate strategies as a tool for employee rewards, customer incentives, and promotional activities. Companies recognize the flexibility and efficiency of gift cards compared to traditional rewards, making them a preferred choice for enhancing corporate engagement. This trend is expanding beyond large enterprises, with small and medium-sized businesses also adopting gift cards for their incentive programs.

The growing emphasis on employee engagement and customer retention drives corporate adoption of gift cards. Companies use them to recognize and motivate employees, offering a practical and customizable reward option. Additionally, businesses leverage gift cards to attract and retain customers, using them as incentives in loyalty programs, promotional campaigns, and special offers.

Over the next two to four years, the corporate use of gift cards is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion, increasing overall revenue. As demand grows, businesses may develop tailored corporate gift card solutions with customizable options for different industries and organizational needs. This shift will likely enhance the versatility of gift card offerings, making them an even more valuable tool for corporate engagement in Egypt.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

In January 2024, YouGotaGift, a leading digital gift card marketplace, announced a strategic partnership with Carrefour. This collaboration allows YouGotaGift to distribute its multi-brand gift cards at all Carrefour outlets in Egypt, significantly expanding its reach in the retail market.

Such partnerships enhance the distribution and accessibility of gift cards, benefiting both retailers and consumers. While specific recent mergers and acquisitions within Egypt are not detailed in the available sources, the global trend indicates a movement towards consolidation, with companies seeking to strengthen their positions through strategic alliances and acquisitions.

Regulatory Changes

The Egyptian government has proactively implemented regulations to increase consumer protection in the gift card market. Key measures include restrictions on expiry dates and fees associated with gift cards, designed to ensure greater fairness and transparency in the industry.

These regulatory changes require businesses to align their gift card policies accordingly, potentially increasing operational costs and enhancing consumer trust. Compliance with these regulations is essential for companies to maintain their reputation and customer loyalty in the evolving market landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Egypt



Egypt Gift Card and Incentive Card Key Players

kazyon

Omar Effendi

Ragab Sons

BIM

Metro Market

Spinneys

Kheir Zaman

RadioShack

Carrefour Hypermarket (Franchises)

Fathalla

