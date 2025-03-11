China Automotive Adhesives Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2030: China's Auto Adhesives Industry Booms Amid Sustainability Push & Rising EV Production

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Adhesives Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's Automotive Adhesives Market was valued at USD 574.03 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 737.40 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.22%. The automotive adhesives market plays an essential role in the broader adhesives market in China, contributing significantly to its overall growth. Adhesives are widely used in diverse sectors, including construction, automotive, and packaging. The versatility and reliability of adhesives make them a preferred choice for various applications in these industries. However, the utilization of adhesives in the automotive industry is increasingly dominating the market, driven by the unique demands and requirements of this sector.



Several factors are driving the growth of the automotive adhesives market in China. One key factor is the increasing adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive industry. As automakers strive to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, the use of lightweight materials such as aluminum, composites, and plastics has become more prevalent. These lightweight materials offer benefits such as improved fuel economy and enhanced performance. However, their successful integration and assembly in vehicles necessitate the use of high-performance adhesives. This demand for specialized adhesives tailored to lightweight materials is expected to continue to drive the market forward.



Government initiatives are also playing an instrumental role in the market's growth. The Chinese government has been implementing policies to promote the manufacturing sector, including the automotive industry. These policies aim to enhance domestic production capabilities, increase technological innovation, and strengthen the competitiveness of Chinese automakers in the global market.



As a result, there has been rapid industrialization and expansion in the automotive sector, leading to increased demand for automotive adhesives. The China Automotive Adhesives Market is a dynamic and competitive sector that offers numerous opportunities for growth and innovation. The market's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of lightweight materials, government initiatives, and a strong focus on research and development. As the automotive industry continues to evolve and advance, the demand for specialized adhesives that can meet the unique requirements of modern vehicles will continue to rise, presenting exciting prospects for the automotive adhesives market in China.



Key Market Drivers

Growth in Automotive Industry



One of the key factors driving the growth of the automotive adhesives market in China is the increasing use of lightweight materials in car manufacturing. As automotive manufacturers strive to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, they are turning to these lightweight materials. Consequently, the demand for high-performance adhesives capable of effectively bonding these materials has surged.



In 2022, YG ventured into the automotive film industry by establishing a 120-acre production facility dedicated to automotive adhesive film materials, which includes a 4,000-square-meter Class 1000 cleanroom. This facility covers the entire production process, from base material manufacturing to calendaring and coating. In 2023, YG introduced TPU paint protection film, TPU color casting film, and PET color change film. By 2024, the company launched the "TUNI" brand, with the goal of bringing Chinese automotive films to the global market and benefiting millions of car owners worldwide.



Key Market Challenges

Complexities Associated with High Performance and Durability Requirements



Automotive adhesives play a crucial role in the construction of vehicles, offering numerous advantages over traditional mechanical fasteners. These adhesives not only contribute to weight reduction but also improve stress distribution and provide enhanced design flexibility. However, meeting the stringent performance criteria for these adhesives is no easy task. They must exhibit resistance to high temperatures, corrosion, and vibration, ensuring their durability under harsh operating conditions.



Key Market Trends

Growing Emphasis on Lightweighting



As the largest car producer globally, China's automotive industry plays a pivotal role in driving the country's economy. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and reduced carbon emissions, the industry has experienced a significant shift towards lightweight vehicles.



This shift towards lightweight vehicles has led to an increased demand for automotive adhesives, which offer numerous advantages over traditional mechanical fasteners. These adhesives play a crucial role in vehicle assembly, allowing for the bonding of dissimilar materials like metals and composites, commonly used in lightweight vehicles. This not only enhances design flexibility but also improves stress distribution, ensuring the structural integrity of these vehicles.



Key Market Players

Shanghai Huitian New Material Co.

Henkel (China) Investment Co.

H.B. Fuller (Nanjing) Chemical Co.

3M China

Sika (China)

Hantec Building Materials Co.

WJLD Co.

Hunan Magpow Adhesive Group Co.

Kater Adhesive Industrial Co.

Kejian Polymer Materials (Shanghai) Co.

Shanghai Junbond Building Material Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $574.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $737.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered China

Report Scope:



In this report, the China Automotive Adhesives Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



China Automotive Adhesives Market, By Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

China Automotive Adhesives Market, By Formulation:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Others

China Automotive Adhesives Market, By Region:

East

North

North-East

Southwest

South Central

Northwest

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Chinese Automotive Adhesives Market.

