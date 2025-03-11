Housing Coalition Releases Plan to Protect Canadians and Fight Housing Crisis Amid Trade War

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the trade war launched by the Trump administration, a coalition of leading Canadian organizations from across the housing system has come together to propose a policy plan to build resiliency, safeguard the housing industry, and protect Canadians.

The trade war will have a direct, negative impact on the Canadian housing market at a time when millions of Canadians are already struggling to find a safe and affordable place to call home. It will strain Canada's economy and labour market, and worsen unaffordability, which will further drive housing insecurity and more Canadians into homelessness.

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH), the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Habitat for Humanity Canada, and the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association (CHRA) recognize these challenges and, together, are acting swiftly in response.

Housing Canada: A Sovereign Plan to Protect Canadians and Build a Resilient Housing System is a plan that identifies 10 actionable pillars aimed at responding to the challenges at hand:

Create an immediate housing safety net for Canadians. Protect renters from falling into homelessness. Double the share of community housing. Ensure access to the land and infrastructure required to build communities. Create resilient housing material supply chains. Develop a housing skills agenda for Canada. Reform taxes to facilitate homebuilding. Streamline permissions to facilitate homebuilding. Accelerate innovation to build faster, less expensive and better homes. Rapidly expand Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing.

"As we confront the realities of a housing crisis, mounting economic pressures and the resulting threat of surging homelessness, it's imperative we unite as a sector to propose and implement the solutions Canadians need," said Tim Richter, President, and CEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness. "This plan is more than just a response; it is a commitment to building a resilient housing system that works for everyone."

The coalition stands ready to engage with all stakeholders and governments to advance this plan, ensuring swift and comprehensive action to protect Canadians and our housing systems.

Additional Quotes:

“This targeted trade war by the United States has already imposed a massive degree of uncertainty in Canadian real estate markets. Declining confidence in our economy, the potential for job losses, and increases in the cost of day-to-day necessities will push thousands of Canadians further away from the goal of homeownership and further highlights the need for a housing system that supports all Canadians.”

Janice Myers, CEO, The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)



"Tariffs will significantly disrupt the economy and the supply chains necessary for building affordable homes, putting additional strain on families already facing housing insecurity. At Habitat for Humanity Canada, we believe that everyone deserves a safe and decent place to live. We must work together to counteract the effects of these tariffs so we can continue to bring safe, affordable homeownership within reach for all Canadians.”

Pedro Barata, President & CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada



“Every investment in housing is an investment in the economy and in reducing and preventing homelessness. Canada is facing challenges that could impact the financial security of millions. Strategic investments in community housing help people access affordable homes, drive recovery, create jobs, and support local businesses.”

Shaun Simms, President-elect, Canadian Housing and Renewal Association



Important Link: sovereignhousingplan.ca

