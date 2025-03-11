Appointments of Amanda Maltby, Chief Privacy Officer, and James Smith, Chief Compliance Officer, at Environics Analytics

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan Kestle, Founder and President of Environics Analytics (EA), is pleased to make two senior management announcements. These changes strongly underline the importance to EA of protecting personal privacy and having systems in place to ensure not just compliance with government regulations but also to promote best-in-class corporate risk practices. Amanda Maltby, a well-known privacy expert, is joining EA as Chief Privacy Officer and James P. Smith, an 8-year veteran at EA, will focus on the increasingly complex world of compliance and risk at EA as Chief Compliance Officer. These changes are effective April 14, 2025.

Amanda joins EA after 18 years at Canada Post where she was the Chief Privacy Officer. Amanda is a recognized expert in privacy data protection and information governance drawing on her practical experience in both the public and private sectors. Prior to Canada Post, Amanda held senior positions with Ipsos Public Affairs and the Canadian Marketing Association where, as the SVP, she advocated for the responsible and transparent use of data and digital technologies as foundational to successful business strategies and effective privacy. Earlier, she honed her skills and expertise at the Federal Departments of Foreign Affairs and Finance.

James joined EA almost 9 years ago to manage a variety of functions including compliance, risk management, privacy, data security, corporate governance, disaster recovery and related staff training. Under James’ leadership, EA became one of the first companies globally to be awarded the ISO Privacy by Design designation, ISO 31700. He has also ensured that multiple third-party audits of EA for data security have succeeded annually such as SOC1, SOC2, HIPAA, and TRUSTe. Prior to joining EA, James held management IT and consulting positions with various companies including HBC, RBC Insurance and Canada Post.

Jan notes that, “This is exciting news. EA is significantly strengthening its industry-leading focus on privacy protection and its senior management team with these two appointments. By welcoming Amanda—a recognized privacy expert across all economic sectors—to lead on privacy, EA can expand its thought leadership on how personal privacy protection can work very successfully with data-driven decision-making. At the same time, this means that James can now focus on core corporate adherence and safeguarding processes, which are especially important as EA experiences significant growth and expands into such areas as data collaboration services.”

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration use cases. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

Contact: Jan.Kestle@environicsanalytics.com