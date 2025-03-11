Insulation in North America Market Report 2025: North America Insulation Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Construction & Energy Efficiency Trends

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Market in North America Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American insulation market is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR, reaching $16.5 billion by 2028. Growth is fueled by increasing building construction, stricter energy efficiency regulations, and sustainability initiatives.

Key materials driving demand include foamed plastic, fiberglass, and mineral wool insulation, used across residential, nonresidential, industrial, HVAC, and transportation sectors. The U.S. and Canada lead market expansion, with regulatory policies emphasizing fire safety, indoor air quality, and eco-friendly solutions. The report provides historical data (2013-2023) and forecasts (2028-2033), analyzing market trends, product segmentation, and key industry players. As the demand for sustainable insulation solutions grows, manufacturers are focusing on recycling, reduced emissions, and advanced materials.

This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the North American insulation market including key trends in applications and market segmentation.

Sales by product/material are presented for:

Foamed plastic insulation

Fiberglass insulation

Mineral wool insulation

Small-volume insulation materials

Sales by market are presented for:

Residential buildings

Nonresidential buildings

Industrial and Plant Equipment

HVAC/Air Distribution

Transportation Equipment

Appliances

Other Markets

Sales are presented for North America in the following countries:

United States of America

Canada

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Scope & Product Description

Short-Term Insulation Trends

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors

Demand by Country

Metric Tons & R-1 Value

Market Value

Production by Country

Demand by Material

Demand by Market

Pricing Trends

Market Share & Leading Producers

4. Factors Impacting Insulation Demand

Construction Industry Outlook

Building Codes & Energy Efficiency

Fire Safety Requirements

Health Concerns

Indoor Air Quality

Asbestos

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Blowing Agents & Ozone Depletion

5. Foamed Plastic Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Plastic Type

Metric Tons

Market Value

Demand by Country

Metric Tons

Market Value

Demand by Market

Market Share

6. Fiberglass Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Country

Metric Tons

Market Value

Demand by Market

Market Share

7. Mineral Wool Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Country

Metric Tons

Market Value

Demand by Market

Market Share

8. Small Volume Insulation Materials

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Country

Metric Tons

Market Value

Demand by Market

Key Suppliers

9. Residential Building Insulation

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Application

Demand by Housing Type

Demand by Material

10. Nonresidential Building Insulation

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Building Type

Demand by Material

11. Industrial & Plant Equipment

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Material

12. HVAC & Air Distribution

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Material

13. Appliance Insulation

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Appliance Type

Demand by Material

14. Transportation Equipment Insulation

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Material

15. Other Insulation Markets

Scope & Market Description

Demand by Country

R-1 Value

Market Value

Demand by Material

16. United States

United States: Insulation Market Size & Historical Trends

United States: Demand by Material

United States: Demand by Market

United States: Production & Suppliers

17. Canada

Canada: Insulation Market Size & Historical Trends

Canada: Demand by Material

Canada: Demand by Market

Canada: Production & Suppliers



