Insulation in North America Market Report 2025: North America Insulation Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Construction & Energy Efficiency Trends

The North American insulation market is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR, reaching $16.5 billion by 2028. Growth is fueled by increasing building construction, stricter energy efficiency regulations, and sustainability initiatives.
Key materials driving demand include foamed plastic, fiberglass, and mineral wool insulation, used across residential, nonresidential, industrial, HVAC, and transportation sectors. The U.S. and Canada lead market expansion, with regulatory policies emphasizing fire safety, indoor air quality, and eco-friendly solutions. The report provides historical data (2013-2023) and forecasts (2028-2033), analyzing market trends, product segmentation, and key industry players. As the demand for sustainable insulation solutions grows, manufacturers are focusing on recycling, reduced emissions, and advanced materials.
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the North American insulation market including key trends in applications and market segmentation.
Sales by product/material are presented for:
- Foamed plastic insulation
- Fiberglass insulation
- Mineral wool insulation
- Small-volume insulation materials
Sales by market are presented for:
- Residential buildings
- Nonresidential buildings
- Industrial and Plant Equipment
- HVAC/Air Distribution
- Transportation Equipment
- Appliances
- Other Markets
Sales are presented for North America in the following countries:
- United States of America
- Canada
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Scope & Product Description
- Short-Term Insulation Trends
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors
- Demand by Country
- Metric Tons & R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Production by Country
- Demand by Material
- Demand by Market
- Pricing Trends
- Market Share & Leading Producers
4. Factors Impacting Insulation Demand
- Construction Industry Outlook
- Building Codes & Energy Efficiency
- Fire Safety Requirements
- Health Concerns
- Indoor Air Quality
- Asbestos
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Blowing Agents & Ozone Depletion
5. Foamed Plastic Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Plastic Type
- Metric Tons
- Market Value
- Demand by Country
- Metric Tons
- Market Value
- Demand by Market
- Market Share
6. Fiberglass Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Country
- Metric Tons
- Market Value
- Demand by Market
- Market Share
7. Mineral Wool Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Country
- Metric Tons
- Market Value
- Demand by Market
- Market Share
8. Small Volume Insulation Materials
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Country
- Metric Tons
- Market Value
- Demand by Market
- Key Suppliers
9. Residential Building Insulation
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Application
- Demand by Housing Type
- Demand by Material
10. Nonresidential Building Insulation
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Building Type
- Demand by Material
11. Industrial & Plant Equipment
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Material
12. HVAC & Air Distribution
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Material
13. Appliance Insulation
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Appliance Type
- Demand by Material
14. Transportation Equipment Insulation
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Material
15. Other Insulation Markets
- Scope & Market Description
- Demand by Country
- R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Material
16. United States
- United States: Insulation Market Size & Historical Trends
- United States: Demand by Material
- United States: Demand by Market
- United States: Production & Suppliers
17. Canada
- Canada: Insulation Market Size & Historical Trends
- Canada: Demand by Material
- Canada: Demand by Market
- Canada: Production & Suppliers
