U.S. Gold Ore Mines, Mining & Beneficiating Report 2024: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
- Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating Industry (U.S.) to reach $15,382,930,928 by 2030.
- Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
- Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
- Deep industry and company financials
This Report Features:
- Historical data
- Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
- Operating ratios
- Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
- Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
- Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Designed to benefit:
- Analysis and Financial Modeling
- Investment Professionals
- Lenders
- M&A Advisors
- Appraisers
- Consultants
Key Data:
Industry Summary:
- Revenues historical through 2022
- Revenues projected through 2030
- Employee Count 2015-2022
- Annual Growth Rate 2022
- CAGR 2015 through 2022
- CAGR 2022 through 2030
- Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments:
- Number of Firms 2015-2022
- Number of Establishments 2015-2022
- Employees, 2015-2022
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
- This Industry Compared to All Industries
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
- Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
- Top Companies Ranked
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading Public and Private Companies:
- Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022
- Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled:
- Newmont Corporation
- Aura Minerals Inc
- Argonaut Gold Inc
- Gold Resource Corporation
- Ocean Electric Inc
- Comstock Mining Inc
