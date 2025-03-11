Australia Gold Ore Mining Industry Research Report 2024: Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demand Determinants, Major Markets, International Trade

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Ore Mining in Australia - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Gold ore mining revenue has soared, as central bank purchases and investor demand for safe-haven assets have driven gold prices higher. A weaker Australian dollar also lifted returns for domestic producers, with gold priced in US dollars in global markets. Companies operating in the industry mine gold-bearing ore. Some miners also carry out gold ore beneficiation processes, which are basic and preliminary processes that occur before smelting and refining. Some miners process gold through flotation extraction methods. Some companies dredge for gold or rework tailings for gold.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Newmont Australia Pty Ltd
- Newcrest Mining Limited
- Evolution Mining Limited
- AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited
- Gold Fields Limited
- Northern Star Resources Limited
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
