Global Aliphatic Solvent Market Set to Reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2035, Amid Rising Industrial Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aliphatic solvent market is expected to witness substantial growth between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing demand across key industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and cleaning & degreasing. According to market research, the industry is projected to be valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% throughout the assessment period.

The global aliphatic solvent market is poised for steady expansion, with increasing adoption across industrial, automotive, and commercial applications. Market analysts predict that by 2035, the industry will reach USD 8.9 billion, largely driven by technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and demand for high-performance solvent solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Strong Market Growth: The aliphatic solvent market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2035, nearly doubling its market size over the next decade.

The is forecasted to grow at a from 2025 to 2035, nearly doubling its market size over the next decade. Dominant End-Use Industries: Paints & coatings, adhesives, and industrial degreasing will continue to be the largest application segments , accounting for the majority of solvent consumption.

will continue to be the , accounting for the majority of solvent consumption. Regional Market Leaders: Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance , fueled by rapid industrialization, while North America and Europe will see steady demand for low-VOC and sustainable solvents .

is expected to maintain its , fueled by rapid industrialization, while will see steady demand for . Regulatory & Environmental Influence: The growing push for eco-friendly, low-VOC, and bio-based solvents will shape future product innovations and market dynamics.

The growing push for will shape future product innovations and market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: Leading manufacturers are focusing on expansion strategies, product diversification, and sustainability initiatives to capture greater market share.



"The global aliphatic solvent market is undergoing a significant transformation as industries shift towards sustainability and regulatory compliance. With stringent environmental policies in regions like North America and Europe, the demand for low-VOC and bio-based aliphatic solvents is expected to surge,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Expanding Applications in Paints and Coatings Drive Market Growth

The paints and coatings sector continues to be the largest consumer of aliphatic solvents, thanks to their low toxicity, high solvency power, and ability to enhance drying time. The rapid expansion of the construction and automotive industries globally is further boosting demand for solvent-based coatings, which are widely used for protective finishes and industrial applications.

Industrial Cleaning & Degreasing Gains Traction

Aliphatic solvents are key components in industrial degreasing and cleaning formulations, particularly in automotive, aerospace, and metal processing industries. Their ability to effectively dissolve grease, oils, and contaminants makes them an essential part of maintenance and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The global aliphatic solvent market is highly competitive, with several major players investing in product innovation, regional expansion, and sustainability-focused solutions.

Leading Companies in the Market

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical

TotalEnergies

HCS Group

SK Global Chemical

Gotham Industries

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

These industry leaders collectively hold a significant share of the global market, actively engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market positioning.

Recent Developments in the Aliphatic Solvent Market

February 2024: ExxonMobil announced the expansion of its low-VOC solvent production facility to cater to rising demand in the industrial coatings sector .

announced the expansion of its to cater to rising demand in the . March 2024: Shell Chemicals launched a new range of bio-based aliphatic solvents , targeting sustainable and eco-friendly industrial solutions .

launched a , targeting . April 2024: Chevron Phillips Chemical entered into a partnership with a leading coatings manufacturer to develop advanced solvent-based formulations with enhanced performance and reduced environmental impact .

entered into a partnership with a to develop with . May 2024: HCS Group introduced a next-generation low-toxicity aliphatic solvent, designed specifically for pharmaceutical and food-grade applications.

Market Share and Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market , led by China, India, and Japan , where industrial expansion and urbanization continue to fuel high demand.

is the largest , led by , where continue to fuel high demand. North America remains a key growth area, with manufacturers shifting towards low-VOC and sustainable solvents to comply with environmental regulations .

remains a key growth area, with manufacturers shifting towards to comply with . Europe’s stringent environmental policies are driving the adoption of bio-based aliphatic solvents, while regions such as the Middle East & Africa are emerging as new growth markets due to rising investments in petrochemical-based solvent production.



Market Key Segments

By Type:

Varnishes

Hexane

Heptane

Mineral Spirit

Others



By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Rubbers & Polymers

Aerosol

Cleaning & Degreasing



By Region:

North America USA Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France United Kingdom Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

South Asia India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey S. Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



