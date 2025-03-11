Dental Sterilization Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Key Players Hu-Friedy, Dentsply Sirona, Midmark, Matachana, W&H Dentalwerk, Nakanishi, SciCan, Getinge and Tuttnauer U.S.A.

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Sterilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Accessories), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental sterilization market size is expected to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing prevalence of dental conditions, growing number of dental care personnel, and rising number of dental facilities are anticipated to drive the market.



A rising number of dental surgical procedures and increasing efforts to infection control and prevent cross-infection by instruments are stimulating the growth of the market. Market players are also continuously involved in introducing new products, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the market. For instance, the introduction of AdvantaClear surface disinfectant by Hu-Friedy, which kills pathogens in one-minute.



Key players operating in the market are using different strategies such as new product development, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements to strengthen their foothold in the market space.



Moreover, the dental sterilization market in developed economies, such as U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is comparatively mature owing to the domicile of several key market players belonging to these countries and high demand for such products among end users.



On the other hand, developing Asian and Latin American countries, currently, have a moderate adoption of these products. Economic growth and rising disposable income in these countries are likely to propel the market. Manufacturing companies are investing in these rapidly developing markets in order to tap into the potential, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken efficiently.



Dental Sterilization Market Report Highlights

The instruments segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 73.3% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, These products are often disposed of after single use, which makes their life cycle short and frequency of purchase high.

Based on end use, the dental clinics segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 67.9% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

North America dominated the dental sterilization market with the largest revenue share of 43.8% in 2024

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Key Company Profiles

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Dentsply Sirona

Midmark Corporation

Matachana

W&H Dentalwerk

Nakanishi

SciCan

Getinge

Tuttnauer U.S.A.

