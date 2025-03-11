for the Malaysia Textile and Clothing Industry Prospects Report 2024: Market Size, Structure, Production and Consumption, Economic Profile

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing Industry In Malaysia, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the development of the textile and clothing industry in Malaysia, its size and structure, and production and consumption. The report also features: a geographical, political and economic profile; a detailed look at the country's imports and exports; a review of government policies, investment incentives and foreign investments; an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT); and an overview of the country's infrastructure and human resources and how these affect its textile and clothing industry. Malaysia's textile and clothing industry is one of the country's longest established manufacturing sectors.

Furthermore, it constitutes an important economic activity, notably with regard to employment opportunities and export earnings, despite extensive economic development elsewhere in manufacturing and services. However, levels of employment and exports have tended to plateau in recent years. Meanwhile, textiles and clothing exports from Malaysia fell in 2023 and were little changed from the level recorded for 2010. In large part, this reflects growing competition from lower cost competitors in other Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Even so, there are ambitions in the industry to achieve substantial growth in future years.

Furthermore, the importance of textiles and clothing to the Malaysian economy is highlighted in the country's fourth Industrial Master Plan (IMP), which will run to 2030. In meeting future ambitions, the textile and clothing industry will be assisted by a market-oriented economy, pro-business government policies, and Malaysia's membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TO THE ECONOMY OF MALAYSIA

DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN MALAYSIA

MALAYSIA: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE

Geographical profile

Political profile

Economic profile

MALAYSIA: INFRASTRUCTURE

Overview

Transportation

Roads

Railways

Seaports

Airports

Telecommunications

MALAYSIA: HUMAN RESOURCES SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN MALAYSIA

Investment in machinery

MALAYSIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION

Fibre production

Fibre consumption

Cotton cloth production

Clothing production

MALAYSIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS

Textile and clothing exports by destination market

MALAYSIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS

Textile and clothing imports by supplying country

Textile imports by supplying country

Clothing imports by supplying country

Prospects for the textile and clothing industry in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN MALAYSIA: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES

Government policies

Trade policies

Investment policy

Investment incentives

Tax incentives

Reinvestment allowance

Automation Capital Allowance

Import duty exemptions

Export incentives

Industrial and specialised parks

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN MALAYSIA: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS (SWOT)

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

YARN FAIRS

Filo

Pitti Immagine Filati

Premiere Vision Paris

YARN TRENDS

Colour

Fancy yarns and embellishments

Noble animal fibres

Cashmere

Wool

Plant fibres and cotton fibres

Biopolymers and polymeric fibres

Traceable fibres and traceability technologies

