for the Malaysia Textile and Clothing Industry Prospects Report 2024: Market Size, Structure, Production and Consumption, Economic Profile

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing Industry In Malaysia, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the development of the textile and clothing industry in Malaysia, its size and structure, and production and consumption. The report also features: a geographical, political and economic profile; a detailed look at the country's imports and exports; a review of government policies, investment incentives and foreign investments; an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT); and an overview of the country's infrastructure and human resources and how these affect its textile and clothing industry. Malaysia's textile and clothing industry is one of the country's longest established manufacturing sectors.
Furthermore, it constitutes an important economic activity, notably with regard to employment opportunities and export earnings, despite extensive economic development elsewhere in manufacturing and services. However, levels of employment and exports have tended to plateau in recent years. Meanwhile, textiles and clothing exports from Malaysia fell in 2023 and were little changed from the level recorded for 2010. In large part, this reflects growing competition from lower cost competitors in other Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Even so, there are ambitions in the industry to achieve substantial growth in future years.
Furthermore, the importance of textiles and clothing to the Malaysian economy is highlighted in the country's fourth Industrial Master Plan (IMP), which will run to 2030. In meeting future ambitions, the textile and clothing industry will be assisted by a market-oriented economy, pro-business government policies, and Malaysia's membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TO THE ECONOMY OF MALAYSIA
DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN MALAYSIA
MALAYSIA: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE
- Geographical profile
- Political profile
- Economic profile
MALAYSIA: INFRASTRUCTURE
- Overview
- Transportation
- Roads
- Railways
- Seaports
- Airports
- Telecommunications
MALAYSIA: HUMAN RESOURCES SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN MALAYSIA
- Investment in machinery
MALAYSIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION
- Fibre production
- Fibre consumption
- Cotton cloth production
- Clothing production
MALAYSIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS
- Textile and clothing exports by destination market
MALAYSIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS
- Textile and clothing imports by supplying country
- Textile imports by supplying country
- Clothing imports by supplying country
- Prospects for the textile and clothing industry in Malaysia
MALAYSIA: DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY
TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN MALAYSIA: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES
- Government policies
- Trade policies
- Investment policy
- Investment incentives
- Tax incentives
- Reinvestment allowance
- Automation Capital Allowance
- Import duty exemptions
- Export incentives
- Industrial and specialised parks
TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN MALAYSIA: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS (SWOT)
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
YARN FAIRS
- Filo
- Pitti Immagine Filati
- Premiere Vision Paris
YARN TRENDS
- Colour
- Fancy yarns and embellishments
- Noble animal fibres
- Cashmere
- Wool
- Plant fibres and cotton fibres
- Biopolymers and polymeric fibres
- Traceable fibres and traceability technologies
