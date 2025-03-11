Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook Report 2024-2029: Growing Demand for Panoramic Sunroofs, Solar-powered Designs and Smart Glass Innovations

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sunroof Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Sunroof Market was valued at USD 10.50 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.24%.

The APAC region holds the largest market share of over 34% of the global automotive sunroof market in 2023, driven by several key factors. The region's rapidly growing economies have resulted in higher disposable incomes, enabling consumers to invest in premium car features such as sunroofs. Additionally, government initiatives promoting electric vehicles, many of which emphasize luxury features, are further boosting sunroof adoption in the market.



North America holds the second-largest share in the automotive sunroof market and is experiencing a growth rate of 5.46% during the forecast period. The region's thriving automotive industries significantly contribute to the demand for automotive sunroofs. Moreover, the region is set to maintain its position during the forecast period, with a substantial portion of the revenue being generated from the U.S., the largest economy in the region. Companies, such as Tesla, developed new variants of EVs and infrastructure for EVs, which is a key highlight of the automobile industry in this region.





The automotive sunroof market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, bolstered by the robust manufacturing industry that plays a crucial role in the European economy. The consistent demand for automotive components, including sunroofs, is a major driver of revenue generation. The increasing inclination for larger vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs, which often come with sunroofs, is a major contributing factor in these regions. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and a growing automotive and aftermarket industry for sunroof installations are accelerating market expansion in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The adoption of comfort-oriented features and high sales of SUVs have positioned the region as a steady contributor to the automotive sunroof market.

Market players in the global automotive sunroof market include Bejing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., ltd, Magna International Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Co., Ltd, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., and AGC Inc. among other key players. These manufacturers focus on providing technologically advanced sunroofs for various vehicle customers across the world. Companies heavily invest in research and development to introduce innovative sunroof solutions, such as solar-powered and smart sunroofs, to meet evolving consumer preferences for luxury, comfort, and sustainability. For instance, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd offers sunroof systems with lightweight materials and electric operation. Their designs incorporate features like improved sealing, noise reduction, and compatibility with modern vehicle designs, appealing to both luxury and eco-friendly vehicles.



Additionally, to stay competitive in the global automotive sunroof market, players are forging strategic partnerships with automotive OEMs and expanding their manufacturing capabilities, particularly in emerging markets where the demand for both electric and traditional vehicles is growing. For instance, Webasto Group, invested in India by establishing a plant in Chennai specifically for panoramic roof production. This new facility boasts an initial annual capacity of 250,000 units and spans approximately 9,500 square meters, encompassing both production and storage areas. The facility is handling the production and distribution of sunroofs to customers in Southern India, supporting the increasing demand for advanced vehicle features in the region. Such strategies help vendors grow their presence in emerging markets, thereby driving the global automotive sunroof market.



MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS

Increasing Adoption of Sunroofs in Sports Utility Vehicles



Sports Utility Vehicles have gained significant popularity, especially in emerging markets like China and India, owing to their adaptability in range, power output, and suitability for off-road and rugged terrains. These advantages have enabled major manufacturers, including Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota, to enhance their SUV offerings with advanced features to meet consumer demands. While automotive sunroofs were initially limited to premium vehicles, their increasing appeal among younger consumers and their ability to provide ideal sunlight and improved visibility inside the vehicle have led Original Equipment Manufacturers to expand the range of sunroof options in multi-purpose SUVs. Models like the Kia Soul, Hyundai Tucson Limited, and Ford Flex now offer panoramic roofs as an affordable optional feature. Additionally, popular premium SUVs, such as the Acura RDX, BMW X3, Audi Q3, and Audi Q7, also come with fitted panoramic roofs. As a result, the growing adoption of SUVs is expected to significantly drive automotive sunroof market growth.



Expanding Demand for Electric Vehicles



Advances in battery technology, particularly the widespread adoption of lithium-ion batteries, have been instrumental in driving the growth of EVs. As EV sales grow exponentially due to falling costs, improving technology, and government support, the automotive industry is seeing a shift toward more sustainable vehicle options. According to the International Energy Agency, 10% of global passenger vehicle sales in 2022 were all-electric, marking a significant milestone in the EV revolution.



Further, in India, the government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, alongside tax reductions and customs duties announced in the 2023 budget, is set to accelerate the adoption of EVs. These initiatives will also promote the domestic production of lithium-ion batteries, making EVs more affordable and accessible. This surge in EV adoption directly impacts the automotive sunroof market. As the adoption of EVs continues to rise, the demand for sunroof solutions that integrate with the growing sustainability and energy efficiency in the automotive sector.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc.

AISIN Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Motherson Yachiyo Automotive Systems Co., Ltd

CIE Automotive

Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

BOS Group

AGC Inc.

Valmet Automotive

Signature Sunroofs

Gentex Corporation

Continental

Mitsuba Corporation

ISOCLIMA

Motherson Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Adoption of Sunroof in Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Innovative Glass Technologies

Growing Penetration of Solar Sunroofs

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Demand of Panoramic Sunroofs

Expanding Demand of Electric Vehicles

Emerging Market in Developing Countries

Market Restraints

Association of High Cost

Stringent Regulations

Weather & Climate Issues

Segmentation by Product Type

Panoramic

Built-in

Top-mounted

Other Products

Segmentation by Material Type

Glass

Fabric

Other Materials

Segmentation by Operation

Automatic

Manual

Segmentation by Vehicle Range

Premium & Luxury

Economy & Mid-range

Segmentation by Propulsion Type

ICE (Internal Combustion Engine)

Passenger & SUVS Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles)

PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles)

