Everything Is Ready for the 2025 Coppa delle Alpi

BRESCIA, Italy, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth edition of the Coppa delle Alpi by 1000 Miglia returns to its origins: after the event was included in the Grand Alpine Journey project in 2024 to support the communities of the Alpine macro-region, this year the race returns to its classic winter location, inaugurating the Aci Sport Italian Major Events Championship.

42 teams (from 10 countries) will set off from Corso Zanardelli, in Brescia, at 9 am on Thursday 13 March, heading for the Alps. A route of almost 900 kilometres awaits, divided into 3 legs, with 82 Time Trials and 6 Average Trials, some made particularly challenging by the slopes and hairpin bends of the Alpine passes. After all, the Coppa delle Alpi evokes the speed race of 1921 where for the first time a group of daring drivers covered “2300 very tough kilometres”, as described in a poster of the time, embodying the audacious, free and gritty spirit typical of the most authentic soul of the Red Arrow.

In the parterre of cars in the race, special mention goes to a jewel from 1927, the Bugatti T 37 A of Matteo Belotti and Ingrid Plebani, winners of the 2023 edition. In total, 4 pre-war models will compete to the hundredth of a second with examples from the fifties, sixties and seventies that have made the history of motorsport.

Tomorrow afternoon, the event will have a prologue in Brescia with a 1 vs 1 direct knockout challenge valid for the Città di Brescia Trophy in Piazza Vittoria, iconic place in the history of the Most Beautiful Race in the World. On the first leg on Thursday, the crews will cross Valcamonica and Valtellina, having lunch in Tirano. After a short stop in Livigno in the afternoon, the convoy will reach the day's finish line in St. Moritz. On Friday, they go to Val Müstair, Lake Resia and the entrance to Austria. The race lunch is in Stams, followed by the return to Italy from the Brenner Pass to the end-of-leg time control in Brixen. The third and final leg will take the crews to the finish line at the Tonale Pass. Before the award ceremony, there will be time trials on the snow on the Pista Ghiaccio Val di Sole, valid for the Ponte di Legno Trophy.

Press Office

+39 3316133162

A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07c744cc-bb84-4eb3-863b-959827d2c9b3