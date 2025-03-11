mRNA Cancer Therapeutics Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032 Featuring Pfizer, Moderna, and Novartis with 650 Patents Combined

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Cancer Therapeutics Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mRNA cancer therapeutics market was valued at USD 13.23 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 and attain a market value of USD 45 billion by 2032. The patent landscape reflects the growth, showcasing innovations in treatment protocols, manufacturing processes, and immune rejection strategies, underscoring the sector's dynamic advancements and competitive development.







The report provides a detailed analysis of the mRNA cancer therapeutics patent landscape, focusing on key elements influencing landscape dynamics. It covers jurisdictional trends, with insights into patent activity in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The report also highlights major companies shaping the field, such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Novartis, detailing their contributions and patent portfolios.

Additionally, it examines critical drivers of innovation, including advancements in mRNA stability, delivery systems, and immunogenicity. By exploring these factors, the report offers a comprehensive overview of technological progress and competitive developments in mRNA cancer therapeutics.



mRNA Cancer Therapeutics Patent Outlook

The US has over 350 mRNA cancer therapeutics patents due to innovation and regulations. Europe has around 250 patents from collaborations and investments. Asia, mainly China and Japan, has approximately 150 patents due to progress and support.

Key players in the patent landscape include Pfizer, Inc., with over 200 patents focusing on mRNA stability and delivery systems; Moderna, Inc., holding around 300 patents for lipid nanoparticle delivery and mRNA optimisation; and Novartis AG, with approximately 150 patents on adjuvants and scalable production techniques, driving innovation in mRNA cancer therapeutics.

Advancements in mRNA stability, delivery systems using lipid nanoparticles and polymer-based carriers, and RNA sequence modifications with immunostimulatory adjuvants enhance immune responses against cancer cells.

mRNA Cancer Therapeutics Introduction



mRNA cancer therapeutics represent a groundbreaking approach in oncology, using messenger RNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that target and destroy cancer cells. This innovative method offers precise, personalised treatments with fewer side effects compared to traditional therapies. By leveraging the body's own cellular machinery, mRNA therapeutics can elicit strong immune responses, providing robust and adaptable cancer treatment options that hold significant promise for improving patient outcomes and advancing cancer care.

Patent activity in mRNA cancer therapeutics is significantly driven by innovations in enhancing mRNA stability. Patents focus on chemical modifications, such as incorporating pseudouridine and 5-methylcytosine, to improve the structural integrity and longevity of mRNA. These modifications help prevent degradation and ensure sustained protein expression in cancer cells, which is crucial for maintaining therapeutic efficacy and reducing the frequency of dosing, thereby directly impacting the patent landscape.

The development of advanced delivery systems is a major driver of patent activity in mRNA cancer therapeutics. Patents in this domain focus on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), liposomes, and polymer-based carriers to protect mRNA and facilitate efficient cellular delivery. Innovations include targeting ligands and PEGylation to enhance delivery efficiency, minimise off-target effects, and improve the bioavailability of mRNA therapeutics. These advancements ensure precise delivery to cancer cells, boosting therapeutic effectiveness and expanding the patent landscape.

Efforts to enhance immunogenicity are pivotal in driving patent activity in mRNA cancer therapeutics. Patents cover RNA sequence modifications, such as optimising codon usage and incorporating immunostimulatory adjuvants, to elicit stronger immune responses against cancer cells. These innovations focus on increasing protein expression and antigen presentation, improving the vaccine's efficacy. Such advancements broaden the application of mRNA cancer treatments, making them more effective and personalised, thereby contributing significantly to the expanding patent landscape.

These drivers collectively shape a dynamic and rapidly advancing patent landscape in mRNA cancer therapeutics, heralding substantial innovations and broader utilisation. Advancements in mRNA stability, delivery systems, and immunogenicity are key factors propelling this growth, ensuring the continued evolution and impact of mRNA cancer treatments in oncology.



MRNA Cancer Therapeutics Patent Segmentation Analysis



Analysis by Type

The mRNA cancer therapeutics patent landscape, segmented by type, is led by self-amplifying mRNA vaccines with over 400 patents filed and 150 currently in process, due to their enhanced efficacy, lower dosage requirements, and ability to generate stronger immune responses. Non-amplifying mRNA vaccines hold around 250 patents. Challenges include regulatory hurdles and manufacturing complexities. Despite these, future prospects are promising, driven by technological advancements and growing demand for effective, personalised cancer treatments.



Analysis by Route of Administration

The mRNA cancer therapeutics patent landscape, segmented by route of administration, is led by intravenous administration with over 300 patents filed and 100 currently in process, due to its effectiveness in delivering precise doses directly to the bloodstream. Intramuscular routes have around 200 patents. This route leads due to its established use in clinical settings and ability to ensure rapid bioavailability. Future advancements focus on improving patient compliance and minimising side effects.



Analysis by Therapeutic Area

The mRNA cancer therapeutics patent landscape, segmented by therapeutic area, is led by oncology with over 500 patents filed and 200 currently in process. Infectious diseases follow with around 300 patents. The focus on oncology is due to its potential for significant impact on patient outcomes. Future prospects, are supported by expanding research funding, collaborative efforts, and advancements in personalised medicine, promising robust growth in this sector.



mRNA Cancer Therapeutics Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The mRNA cancer therapeutics patent landscape shows significant activity across key jurisdictions. The United States leads with over 350 patents, driven by a strong innovation ecosystem and supportive regulatory framework. Europe follows with around 250 patents, benefitting from robust collaborative networks and significant biotech investments. Asia, particularly China and Japan, accounts for approximately 150 patents, reflecting rapid advancements and substantial government support. Each region faces challenges in harmonising patent laws and navigating regulatory complexities, but ongoing efforts in international collaboration and standardisation are expected to streamline processes, fostering further innovation and growth in mRNA cancer therapeutics globally.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



