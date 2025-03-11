Ketones Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Players Zhou Nutrition, Pruvit Ventures, Perfect Keto, KetoneAid and Ketologic

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ketones Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ketones market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $565.82 billion in 2024 to $604.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications in solvents, growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, expansion of the paints and coatings industry, adoption in adhesives and sealants, development of specialty chemicals.



The ketones market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $853.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards bio-based ketones, rising demand for high-performance polymers, growing focus on green chemistry, demand for low-voc coatings, continued growth of electronics industry. Major trends in the forecast period include technological innovations in synthesis processes, biomedical and therapeutic research, innovations in ketone supplements, ketogenic diet trend, collaborations and development.





The growing demand for processed beverages and foods is significantly fueling the expansion of the ketones market. Processed beverages and foods refer to any food that has been modified during preparation to enhance flavor and extend shelf life. Ketones are incorporated into various food and beverage products, such as energy drinks, supplements, and energy bars, to boost their nutritional value. These products are popular among professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts who engage in intense workouts and often seek ways to enhance their energy and performance. Additionally, ketones help reduce the glycemic response, which aids in blood sugar control. For instance, in April 2024, CBI EU, a Dutch governmental organization, reported that the German market leads in imports of canned fruits and vegetables, reaching 1.86 million tonnes in 2022, with a total import value of €2.89 billion. The UK's imports also rose to 1.17 million tonnes in 2022, reflecting a 4.4% annual growth rate as consumers look for cost-effective, long-shelf-life options amid rising living costs. Thus, the increasing demand for processed beverages and foods is driving the growth of the ketones market.



The growing expansion of e-commerce and online retailing is anticipated to drive the growth of the ketones market in the future. The convenience of online shopping has made it easier for consumers to discover and purchase ketones from the comfort of their homes. The variety of product selections, customer reviews, and educational content available on e-commerce platforms aid in informed decision-making. Subscription services, promotional campaigns, and discounts further stimulate demand. For instance, according to the 2024 e-commerce size and sales forecast report published by the International Trade Administration, a U.S.-based government agency, global B2C e-commerce revenue is projected to reach USD $5.5 trillion by 2027, with a steady compound annual growth rate of 14.4%. Therefore, the rising expansion of e-commerce and online retailing is propelling the growth of the immune health supplements market.



Product innovations are a significant trend gaining traction in the ketones market. Major companies in the sector are concentrating on research and development to foster product innovations and maintain their market position. For example, in January 2022, Ketone-IQ, a U.S.-based company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of ketone drinks, launched H.V.M.N. Ketone-IQ, a product designed to enhance athletic performance and cognitive function. This drinkable ketone ester offers an efficient energy source, making it popular among athletes and individuals adhering to ketogenic diets. The launch reflects a broader trend toward innovative ketone-based products aimed at improving mental clarity, endurance, and overall health.



Major players in the ketones market are striving for a competitive edge through the development of new drinkable ketones. Drinkable ketones refer to beverages or supplements containing exogenous ketones produced outside the body. Health Via Modern Nutrition, a US-based nutrition company, launched Ketone-IQ in January 2022. Positioned as the next generation of drinkable ketones, Ketone-IQ aims to enhance metabolic states, providing benefits such as sustained energy, improved endurance, mental clarity, and appetite control for a broader consumer base, including high-performing athletes, military personnel, and health-conscious individuals.



Major companies operating in the ketones market include Zhou Nutrition LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, KetoneAid Inc., Ketologic LLC, Keto and Company, Ancient Nutrition, HVMN Inc., Compound Solutions Inc., Finaflex, Sapien Body Llc., BPI Sports LLC, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Boli Naturals, Nutrex Research, Zenwise LLC, Ketond Nutrition LLC, Bio Brands LLC, Caldic B.V., Pure Encapsulations LLC, Ketone Nutrition NNC.

Report Scope



This report focuses on ketones market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

by Type: Ketone Salts; Ketone Esters; Ketone Oil; Raspberry Ketone

by Form: Liquid; Solid; Semi-Liquid

by Distribution Channel: Direct; Indirect

by Application: Cosmetics and Personal Care; Food and Beverages; Dietary Supplements; Other Applications

Subsegments:

by Ketone Salts; Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate; Calcium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate; Magnesium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate

by Ketone Esters; R-1,3-Butanediol; 1,3-Butanediol

by Ketone Oil; MCT Oil; Coconut Oil-Based Ketone Oils

by Raspberry Ketone; Natural Raspberry Ketone; Synthetic Raspberry Ketone

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $604.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $853.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ketones Market Characteristics



3. Ketones Market Trends and Strategies



4. Ketones Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Ketones Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Ketones PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Ketones Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Ketones Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Ketones Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Ketones Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Ketones Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ketones Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Ketone Salts

Ketone Esters

Ketone Oil

Raspberry Ketone

6.2. Global Ketones Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Liquid

Solid

Semi-Liquid

6.3. Global Ketones Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Direct

Indirect

6.4. Global Ketones Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Other Applications

6.5. Global Ketones Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ketone Salts, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Sodium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate

Calcium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate

Magnesium Beta-Hydroxybutyrate

6.6. Global Ketones Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ketone Esters, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

R-1,3-Butanediol

1,3-Butanediol

6.7. Global Ketones Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ketone Oil, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

MCT Oil

Coconut Oil-Based Ketone Oils

6.8. Global Ketones Market, Sub-Segmentation of Raspberry Ketone, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Natural Raspberry Ketone

Synthetic Raspberry Ketone

7. Ketones Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ketones Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ketones Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Ketones Market Analysis



30. Ketones Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Ketones Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Ketones Market Company Profiles

Zhou Nutrition

Pruvit Ventures

Perfect Keto

KetoneAid

Ketologic

31. Ketones Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Keto and Company

Ancient Nutrition

HVMN Inc.

Compound Solutions Inc.

Finaflex

Sapien Body

BPI Sports

Know Brainer Foods

Boli Naturals

Nutrex Research

Zenwise

Ketond Nutrition

Bio Brands

Caldic

Pure Encapsulations

32. Global Ketones Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Ketones Market



34. Recent Developments in the Ketones Market



35. Ketones Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies



