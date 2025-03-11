Saia Joins the Atlanta Braves as Exclusive LTL Freight Partner

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is proud to announce that Saia LTL Freight has entered a multi-year partnership with the Atlanta Braves, becoming their exclusive LTL freight partner.

The partnership with the Atlanta Braves is a natural fit for Saia, a company headquartered just north of Atlanta, Georgia, that has been delivering exceptional freight solutions for over a century. Historically known as a regional carrier, Saia has significantly expanded its footprint in recent years, establishing itself as a leading provider of customer-first, nationwide transportation, and logistics services.

“The investments we have made in our network the last several years allow us to provide industry-leading service to customers, coast to coast, which is why we wanted to make a big impact with our branding in 2025,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “Sports are a powerful way to engage with both customers and employees, and baseball, with its strong fanbase and national presence, was a perfect fit. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with our hometown Atlanta Braves, one of the most recognizable and successful franchises in MLB.”

Saia will also serve as the presenting partner of Braves Country Youth Baseball and Softball (BCBS), an Atlanta Braves youth association that emphasizes local league play and player development. Since 2024, BCBS has provided league and all-star tournament play for youth baseball and softball players across the Southeast. Through seasonal league play, participants represent their local communities in district, regional, and state tournaments, with top teams advancing to Atlanta for the Braves Country Championship.

“We are proud to welcome Saia as our exclusive LTL freight partner and as the presenting partner of our Braves Country Baseball and Softball program,” said Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate & Premium Partnerships Jim Allen. “Saia’s strong presence in Atlanta and across the Southeast makes them a natural fit for our team and the perfect partner to help champion and support Braves Country youth as part of Braves Country Baseball and Softball. We look forward to working with them for years to come.”

“Supporting Braves Country Baseball and Softball allows us to help provide young athletes with the opportunity to develop their skills while also creating a source of pride for employees,” explained Ramu. “So, whether it’s seeing the Saia name on the field during every home game at Truist Park or knowing we’re helping kids achieve their dreams, this partnership is something that will resonate across our entire organization.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 213 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

