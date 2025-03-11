$40+ Bn Doula and Birth Coaching Services Markets - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doula and Birth Coaching Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.90%, reaching $25.48 billion in 2025 and further soaring to $40.65 billion by 2032

The Doula and Birth Coaching Services Market is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of maternal mental health, growing demand for personalized childbirth support, and the expanding role of digital healthcare services.



Doulas and birth coaching services provide essential emotional, physical, and informational support to expectant mothers before, during, and after childbirth. The rising preference for natural and holistic birthing experiences has fueled the demand for these services globally. Additionally, the integration of technology into healthcare has enabled the growth of virtual doula services, enhancing accessibility and convenience for expecting parents worldwide.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Maternal Mental Health Awareness - The recognition of the psychological impact of childbirth is a major factor boosting the demand for doula services. Emotional support provided by doulas contributes significantly to reducing labor anxiety and enhancing overall childbirth experiences.

Growing Demand for Patient-Centered Care - Expecting parents are seeking individualized birth coaching services that align with their personal preferences and values, driving the expansion of the market.

Technological Advancements - The proliferation of digital platforms has facilitated the availability of online birth coaching programs and virtual doula services, making childbirth education more accessible.

Consumer-Driven Healthcare Trends - The shift toward consumer-centric healthcare models is propelling the market, as more individuals opt for personalized maternity care solutions over conventional hospital-based maternity support.

Business Opportunities

Rise of Virtual and Online Birth Coaching Services - The increasing reliance on digital healthcare solutions presents lucrative opportunities for online childbirth education and virtual doula programs.

Expanding Reach in Emerging Markets - Countries in South Asia & Pacific are witnessing rising demand for personalized maternal care, offering potential for market expansion.

Growing Investment in Maternal Healthcare - Healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing the significance of holistic maternity care, leading to investments in doula services and training programs.

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardized Regulations - The absence of a uniform accreditation system for doulas in several regions hinders market growth and integration into formal healthcare.

Financial Barriers - Limited insurance coverage for doula services makes affordability a concern for many expectant parents, restricting market accessibility.

Regional Analysis

North America: Leading the Market

The region dominates the market due to its strong healthcare infrastructure and a well-established culture of individualized maternity care.

The presence of leading doula training organizations ensures a standardized approach to professional birth coaching.

South Asia & Pacific: Fastest Growing Region

A large, diverse population and rising awareness of maternal healthcare benefits contribute to the rapid adoption of doula and birth coaching services.

Government initiatives promoting maternal well-being and patient-centered care are fueling the demand for these services.

Key Players in the Market

DONA International

The New Mummy Company

Be Her Village Inc.

Gold Coast Doulas

June Motherhood

Horizon NJ Health

Vermont Doula Company

Market Segmentation

By Doula Type

Labor/Birth Doula (Dominant Segment)

Postpartum Doula (Fastest Growing)

Antepartum Doula

Sibling Doula

Others

By Service Mode

Online (Largest Market Share)

Offline (Expected Significant Growth)

By Service Type

Pregnancy Coaching (Dominant)

Childbirth Coaching

Postpartum Support

Online Childbirth Education Classes

Others

By Coaching Type

Private Coaching (Highest Revenue Generation)

Group Coaching (Fastest Growth)

By Package Type

Virtual Packages (Most Popular)

In-Person Packages (Increasing Demand)

