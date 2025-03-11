5G Base Station Equipment Market Report 2025: 5G Base Station Equipment Market to Reach $52.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Urban Expansion

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Base Station Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G base station equipment market is estimated to reach US$52.733 billion by 2030 from US$29.865 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.04%.
5G base stations form the backbone of next-generation wireless networks, enabling enhanced bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and broader coverage to support rising connectivity demands. Driven by surging smartphone adoption (78% global mobile ownership in 2023, per ITU) and escalating internet usage, the market is poised for robust growth. Urban areas, where 81% of populations use the internet (vs. 50% in rural regions), are key deployment hubs, fueled by denser network requirements and rapid urbanization.
Key Growth Drivers
- Urbanization & Internet Penetration: Global urban populations grew from 4.46 billion (2021) to 4.61 billion (2023), intensifying demand for high-speed connectivity. Europe leads in internet adoption (92%), followed by the Americas (90%) and Asia-Pacific (80%).
- Smartphone & Data Demand: Rising mobile device usage for internet access, particularly in emerging economies, necessitates 5G infrastructure upgrades to manage traffic and user expectations.
Geographical Insights
- Asia-Pacific dominates growth, led by India's aggressive 5G rollout. The country achieved 90% 5G coverage in 2023, supported by government initiatives like indigenous telecom development funds, spectrum auctions, and test beds. India's 5G sector is projected to contribute $455 billion to its economy by 2024.
- Mobile-First Trends: With 82% of India's internet access via mobile devices, the region exemplifies the link between smartphone dependency and 5G infrastructure demand.
Future Outlook
Government policies, such as India's 2030 5G roadmap, and global urbanization trends will continue to drive investments in base station equipment. This infrastructure is critical to meeting the dual demands of expanding connectivity and supporting next-gen applications like IoT and smart cities.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
- Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
- NEC
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Samsung
- ZTE
- Nokia
- Ericsson
- Intel
- 3M
- WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd.
- Murata Manufacturing Co.
- Mavenir
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$29.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$52.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The 5G base station equipment market has been segmented as following:
By Deployment
- Urban
- Rural
By Architecture
- AAU
- BBU
By Technology
- O-RAN
- Traditional RAN
By Configuration
- Standalone
- Non-Standalone
By Frequency Band
- Sub-6-Ghz
- mmWave
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
- Asia Pacific Region
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Others
Companies Profiled:
- NEC
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Samsung
- ZTE
- Nokia
- Ericsson
- Intel
- 3M
- WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd.
- Murata Manufacturing Co.
- Mavenir
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7cptq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.