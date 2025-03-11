Fiducius Reinforces Leadership in Student Loan Benefits Amid SAVE Plan Injunction

Cincinnati, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiducius continues to lead in student loan financial planning with a proactive response to the 8th Circuit Court’s injunction on the SAVE repayment plan. Since 2012, Fiducius has helped employees navigate the complexities of student loan repayment, ensuring they maximize available benefits while avoiding costly mistakes. By offering expert guidance and personalized recommendations, Fiducius empowers borrowers to make informed decisions—benefiting both employees and employers by enhancing recruiting, retention, and engagement.

In 2021, Fiducius demonstrated its strategic foresight with the launch of Assure, a benefit designed to help borrowers take full advantage of the Limited Waiver Opportunity. Assure streamlined eligibility identification and accelerated loan forgiveness, reducing financial stress and improving workforce retention. This initiative underscored Fiducius’ ability to transform policy shifts into measurable financial benefits for both employees and organizations.

“At Fiducius, we don’t just react to policy changes—we anticipate them,” said Will Tracy, Head of Operations at Fiducius. “Assure’s success during the Limited Waiver Opportunity exemplifies how we turn policy intent into tangible financial benefits. This strategic foresight has defined Fiducius across four presidential administrations and continues to set us apart in an evolving student loan landscape.”

With the SAVE plan injunction disrupting forgiveness timelines and increasing interest accrual through 2026, Fiducius is again delivering proactive solutions. A new technology module within its Enterprise Benefit automatically identifies affected borrowers, recalculates repayment strategies, and recommends alternatives such as transitioning to Income-Based Repayment (IBR) to maintain progress.

For over a decade, Fiducius has leveraged policy shifts to develop best-in-class tools that simplify student loan decisions. Its proprietary Enterprise Benefit processes real-time regulatory changes, ensuring borrowers stay on track while helping employers strengthen recruiting, retention, and workforce productivity.

With a proven track record of strategic adaptation, Fiducius remains the gold standard in Student Loan Benefits, offering exclusive, employer-backed solutions that drive financial success for employees navigating an increasingly complex repayment landscape.

About Fiducius

Fiducius has been a pioneer in student loan benefits since its founding in 2011, with a mission centered on creating financial value for employers and their employees. The company’s proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning℠ , offering a comprehensive approach to addressing student loan and financial wellness challenges. With over 85 years of combined leadership experience in financial services, benefit administration, and business solutions, Fiducius has successfully navigated economic fluctuations and evolving student loan policies. Known for its financial expertise, innovative benefits, and seamless implementation strategies, Fiducius empowers organizations to enhance employee financial wellness, making it a trusted partner in today’s competitive benefits landscape.