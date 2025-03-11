Bectran to Present at Credit Research Foundation’s March Forum

CHICAGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran is proud to be a platinum partner and sponsor of the 2025 Credit Research Foundation (CRF) Forum, taking place March 17-19 in San Diego, California. This spring event, the first of three in-person forums, brings together industry leaders for two and a half days of expert-led educational sessions, interactive breakout discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities to address current challenges and best practices in credit, AR, and collections management.

As part of our commitment to driving innovation in the credit management space, Bectran will be hosting an exclusive breakout session “The Current State of Automation: AI, RPA, and the Credit Department,”. The modern credit manager isn’t just keeping up—they’re scaling impact. AI and robotic process automation (RPA) are revolutionizing the order-to-cash process, enabling credit professionals to work faster, think strategically, and drive greater financial outcomes.

This session will explore how automation is eliminating bottlenecks, accelerating approvals, and ushering in a new era of credit management—the 10x era, where credit teams can do more with less, reduce risk with precision, and maximize operational efficiency. Led by Ali Kidwai, Bectran’s Director of Product & Implementation, and Sean McCaffrey, Bectran’s Business Development Manager, they will share implementable insights and real-world examples, focusing on how businesses leverage technology to optimize operations and accelerate 10x business growth. The session will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 17.

“We are excited to be back at CRF’s 2025 forum series. In our upcoming session, we will demonstrate how AI and RPA have evolved beyond industry buzzwords into powerful, practical solutions that drive measurable business outcomes,” says Ali Kidwai, Bectran’s Director of Product & Implementation – Enterprise Portfolio Management.

Bectran team members will share the latest innovations in transaction processing and showcase how companies can maximize tool utilization and automation to streamline their order-to-cash cycle. Learn more at bectran.com.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 90%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 60-90% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry

Contact

Julia Oakson

PR@bectran.com