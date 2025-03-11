Global Rigid Food Packaging Market to Hit USD 230.7 Billion by 2035, Driven by Consumer Demand and Sustainability | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rigid food packaging market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by shifting consumer preferences, advancements in packaging technology, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. With a projected market size of USD 150.3 billion by 2025 and an expected growth to USD 230.7 billion by 2035, the industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.4%. The impressive sales figures of USD 145.2 billion in 2024 underscore the market's resilience and continuous evolution.

Rigid food packaging refers to durable, non-flexible packaging solutions designed to protect food products from contamination, spillage, and physical damage. Unlike flexible packaging, rigid packaging offers enhanced protection, extends shelf life, and ensures product integrity. This category includes plastic containers, glass jars, metal cans, cartons, and trays, among others.

With the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, rigid food packaging has become an essential component of the global food industry. Key features such as tamper-evident seals, leak-proof properties, and sustainability innovations have further boosted its adoption.

Unlock Growth Potential – Request Your Sample Now and Explore Market Opportunities: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3136343437



Secure and Leak-Proof Packaging Fuels Growth in the Rigid Food Packaging Market

The rigid food packaging market is growing need for harder, leak-proof, and tamper-evident packaging solutions. The increase in demand for processed and convenience foods has demanded the use of innovative packaging materials that ensure product safety, long shelf life, and ease of transport.

Tamper-evident designs are becoming the industry standard, owing to stricter food safety laws and growing customer awareness. Manufacturers are incorporating features such as seal indicators and secure locking mechanisms to reassure customers and meet global food safety standards.

"The rigid food packaging market is evolving with growing demand for sustainability, durability, and convenience. Innovations in recyclable materials & smart packaging are shaping the future," Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Insights into the Rigid Food Packaging Market

Key Takeaways From the Rigid Food Packaging Market

The global rigid food packaging industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2024, reaching USD 145.2 billion.

The USA market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the study period.

India's competitive food packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2035.

Germany’s rigid food packaging sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035.

China's regulated food packaging industry is likely to register a 6.0% CAGR between 2025 and 2035.

Brazil's rigid food packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2035.

The UK hard food packaging sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the study period.

Canada’s rigid food packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035.

Plastic rigid food packaging is expected to dominate, accounting for 53.4% of the market share by 2035.

Trays & containers are projected to be the leading packaging type, holding a 42.7% market share by 2035.

Rising Demand for Processed and Convenience Foods Driving Growth

The global increase in processed and convenience food consumption is one of the primary drivers of the rigid food packaging market. As modern lifestyles become more hectic, consumers want ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, frozen foods, and packaged snacks, raising the demand for durable and dependable packaging solutions. The development in urbanization, dual-income homes, and on-the-go dining habits all contribute to a preference for longer shelf-life packaging that keeps products fresh and intact.

The Rigid Food Packaging Market Confronts Raw Material and Logistics Challenges

Despite its positive growth trajectory, the rigid food packaging market faces hurdles from fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain interruptions. Plastics, metals, and paper-based packaging materials are priced according to global trade policies, crude oil costs, and environmental laws.

Furthermore, logistical constraints and transportation bottlenecks affect production and distribution, resulting in periodic market slowdowns. Companies are reducing these risks by diversifying their sourcing strategy, investing in local production facilities, and implementing automation.

Stay Ahead of the Curve—Unlock Ground-breaking Trends Shaping the Function-driven Packaging Industry.

Rigid Food Packaging Market: Key Growth Drivers Shaping the Future

Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials

There is a growing emphasis on sustainability, pushing manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly rigid packaging solutions. Biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable rigid food packaging options are becoming more popular, as consumers and companies prioritize environmental responsibility.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainability, pushing manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly rigid packaging solutions. Biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable rigid food packaging options are becoming more popular, as consumers and companies prioritize environmental responsibility. Technological Advancements in Packaging Solutions

Innovations in materials and design, such as improved barrier properties, lightweight solutions, and enhanced durability, are driving the growth of rigid food packaging. These advancements help extend shelf life, maintain food quality, and reduce food waste.

Innovations in materials and design, such as improved barrier properties, lightweight solutions, and enhanced durability, are driving the growth of rigid food packaging. These advancements help extend shelf life, maintain food quality, and reduce food waste. Changing Consumer Preferences for Premium and Attractive Packaging

As consumers seek premium and visually appealing food packaging, companies are opting for high-quality rigid packaging solutions that enhance product presentation. Eye-catching designs and premium finishes attract consumers and influence purchasing decisions.

As consumers seek premium and visually appealing food packaging, companies are opting for high-quality rigid packaging solutions that enhance product presentation. Eye-catching designs and premium finishes attract consumers and influence purchasing decisions. Regulatory Pressures for Food Safety and Quality

Stringent regulations surrounding food safety, hygiene, and quality are leading to the adoption of rigid packaging that offers better protection from contamination and external factors. Rigid packaging provides better sealing, preventing leakage and preserving the integrity of food products.

Competitive Landscape: Rigid Food Packaging Market

The competitive food packaging market has prompted several big players to make acquisitions, invest in sustainability programs, and develop new products. In this context, Amcor Plc is expanding its global reach through a series of mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Bemis Company, in order to increase its packaging skills.

In response to growing environmental concerns, the corporation has begun to invest in the development of sustainable packaging solutions made from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Sealed Air Corporation, another major participant in this space, is concentrating on technological breakthroughs in food packaging.

Key Developments in Rigid Food Packaging Market

Amcor introduced a new line of thin-wall, recyclable PET containers to the dairy and ready-to-eat food sectors, increasing robustness but not sustainability.

Berry Global collaborated with Nestlé to create a reusable and recyclable rigid food packaging solution for dairy and confectionery systems.

Sonoco has enhanced its metal and plastic food packaging portfolios in Europe by acquiring Eviosys Packaging for USD 1.1 billion.



Unlock Comprehensive Insights—Read the Full Report Today!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rigid-food-packaging-market

Key Players in the Rigid Food Packaging Market

Amcor

Berry Global

Sonoco

Sealed Air

Huhtamaki

Pactiv Evergreen

Placon Corporation

Silgan Holdings

DS Smith

Genpak LLC

Greiner Packaging

Winpak Ltd.

Mondi Group



Rigid Food Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

The market is segmented based on material type into Plastic (PET, PP, HDPE, PS), Metal (Aluminium, Tinplate), Glass and Paperboard.

By Product Type:

The product type segmentation includes Trays, Containers & Clamshells, Bottles & Jars, Cans & Tubs, Caps & Closures

By Application:

The market is segmented Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Sauces & Dressings.

By End-Use:

By end-uses the segmentation is as Food Processing Companies, Foodservice & QSRs, Retail & Supermarkets.

By Region:

The market is segmented based on region type into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The rigid food containers market size is estimated to be worth USD 179.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 217.2 billion by 2034.

The global food packaging market size is expected to increase from USD 353.7 billion in 2023 to USD 592.8 billion by 2033. In 2022, the worldwide food packaging industry was valued at USD 335.9 billion.

The global sales of fresh food packaging is projected to reach USD 93.5 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market for compostable foodservice packaging is estimated to generate a market size of USD 19,765.5 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 30,695.5 million by 2035.

The global beverage packaging market is set for steady growth, with its valuation expected to climb from USD 147.2 billion in 2025 to USD 201.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The global snack food packaging market is set to experience substantial growth, with its size projected to expand from USD 19.5 billion in 2025 to USD 28.5 billion by 2035

The frozen food packaging machines market size is projected to be worth USD 1,638.5 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass USD 2,618.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The sales revenue of edible packaging has increased to USD 389.4 million in 2024. The edible packaging market is on its way to capture widespread appreciation, broadening to a USD 810.1 million size by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 7.60% through 2034.

Smart packaging refers to packaging systems that incorporate advanced technologies to enhance functionality beyond traditional packaging.

The eye cosmetic packaging sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative designs and increasing consumer demand for premium, eco-friendly packaging solutions that enhance product appeal and functionality.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube