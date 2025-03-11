New Report Reveals State of Network Connectivity in EV Charging

PALO ALTO, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, today announced the release of a new report, based on findings by VISASQ/Coleman, an independent, third-party expert network service provider.

The report, based on the survey findings, was created to glean a stronger understanding of the current state of EV charging networks, experiences, and level of satisfaction with respondents’ existing solutions. Additionally, the data proves valuable in pointing to specific areas of needed improvement, while identifying solution providers that are leaders in others.

The survey, conducted throughout November and December 2024, gathered data from a total of 500 respondents based in the U.S. and Canada who have previously deployed Level 2 (L2) commercial EV chargers. Responses captured the experiences of 250 fleet, 125 workplace, and 125 multi-family property electrification leads.

Key findings from the survey include:

Electrification makes economic sense–beyond sustainability.

Network reliability at the industry level still needs improvement, but there are bright spots.

Customer care is an opportunity for improvement and further differentiation.

“The findings of this report by VISASQ/Coleman are crucial to better understanding what is most important to customers, and what they need from their EV charging solution provider,” said Taeho Kang, CEO of EverCharge. “We’re thrilled that the results give our technology the edge in network connectivity reliability, while most importantly, allowing us to take away key learnings as a tool for the continued improvement of our solutions.”

Key highlights include:

Customers ranked EverCharge #1 in network connectivity reliability and satisfaction.

EverCharge leads in customer service. Respondents rated EverCharge as the only vendor that did not have any unaddressed issues for more than 48 hours.

Please visit evercharge.com/survey for more information.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.