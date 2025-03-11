Landsbankinn hf.: Senior non-preferred bond issuance in SEK

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of floating rate senior non-preferred bonds in the amount of SEK 1,300 million. The bonds have a 4-year tenor and an issuer call option after 3 years (4NC3). The bonds were priced at a spread of 150bps over 3-month STIBOR.

Demand for the bonds was almost twofold from over twenty investors from Scandinavia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 20 March 2025.

Deal managers were Nordea and Swedbank.