Extraordinary General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV - regulated information

March 11, 2025 – 5.40 PM CET

Regulated information

Extraordinary General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium – March 11, 2025 – 5.40 p.m. CET



On Tuesday, March 11, Agfa held an Extraordinary General Meeting at its head office in Mortsel, Belgium.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the reduction of the capital of the Company to the amount of 26,000,000.00 euro by offsetting losses incurred in the amount of 160,794,611.00 euro.

Also approved were clarifications in the articles of association regarding the authorized capital, share buybacks, conflicts of interest and statutory auditor supervision as well as adaptations to the articles of association to reflect legislative changes with regard to independent directors and Group internal conflicts of interest.

The shareholders also agreed with additions to the articles of association with regard to the variable remuneration of executive directors and of day-to-day management.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published on the Special and Extraordinary General Meetings page of the agfa.com website.

(end of message)

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2023, the Group realized a turnover of 1,150 million euro.

www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment