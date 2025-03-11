Magnus Carlsen Backs Norwegian AI Firm Metric in €8 Million Series A Funding Round

Oslo, Norway, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metric is an AI-first marketing automation company revolutionizing small business growth. Its platform offers a fully automated, results-driven solution for e-commerce businesses, prioritizing simplicity, innovation, and measurable outcomes.



Part of the US team at Metric

The company aims to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners by automating revenue-generating marketing with 100% autopilot, enabling them to achieve profitable growth and focus on their core strengths.

Metric’s Core Values

Empowerment: Giving small businesses the tools to succeed in a competitive landscape.

Giving small businesses the tools to succeed in a competitive landscape. Innovation: Leveraging AI and technology to deliver impactful, forward-thinking solutions.

Leveraging AI and technology to deliver impactful, forward-thinking solutions. Simplicity: Designing experiences that are intuitive, effective, and easy to use.

Designing experiences that are intuitive, effective, and easy to use. Performance: Prioritizing measurable outcomes and delivering exceptional results.

Prioritizing measurable outcomes and delivering exceptional results. Customer-Centricity: Building trust and long-term success through unmatched support and partnership.

Founded in response to small businesses’ scaling challenges, Metric leverages AI-driven innovation to provide accessible, user-friendly solutions that deliver unparalleled results. Focusing on Shopify businesses, they have built a platform that combines simplicity, performance, and automation to transform how small businesses connect with their customers.

Full Automation Marketing

Now, Metric’s platform eliminates the need for marketing agencies or extensive manual effort by automating the entire marketing process for small and medium-sized businesses. The announcement coincides with Metric’s October 2024 US expansion, marked by a highly anticipated launch event in Los Angeles.

By leveraging cutting-edge AI to optimize ad targeting, creative design, and campaign management, Metric can ensure the highest possible return on ad spend (ROAS). Compared to its peers and competitors, Metric stands apart through its AI-first approach, simplicity, and focus on outcomes. Unlike traditional marketing tools, Metric isn’t just about managing campaigns—it’s a fully automated revenue-generating system that delivers results on autopilot.

Furthermore, the company’s pricing is designed to be affordable for small businesses, making high-performance marketing accessible to everyone. In doing so, the platform caters to Shopify merchants, offering simplicity and automation that rivals traditional tools requiring expertise and manual effort.

How Metric Democratizes Access to Costly Marketing

Additionally, Metric has garnered a highly acclaimed reputation for delivering exceptional support. Its lean and efficient Customer Success Management (CSM) team bridges the gap between today’s manual needs and tomorrow’s automation. The Metric team offers hands-on support, from content creation to ad design, ensuring businesses succeed at every stage.

The platform doesn’t just provide tools—it’s a growth partner that empowers small businesses to compete and thrive, setting a new standard in e-commerce marketing automation. This has garnered Metric several high-profile endorsements, including investment from chess world champion Magnus Carlsen. These endorsements further validate Metric’s innovative approach and market credibility.

About Metric

Metric empowers small and medium-sized businesses to compete and thrive by automating marketing with AI-driven precision, making growth effortless and accessible to everyone. The platform’s launch marks a significant step in redefining marketing automation, enabling small businesses to scale efficiently while focusing on their core strengths.