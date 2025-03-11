Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 to 7 March 2025)

11th March 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 3 to 7 March 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-25 FR0000073298 11 700 48,3511 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-25 FR0000073298 9 150 48,3463 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 235 48,3822 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 380 48,3400 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-25 FR0000073298 12 115 46,7217 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-25 FR0000073298 9 510 46,6540 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 280 46,6748 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 475 46,7208 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-25 FR0000073298 12 360 47,0988 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-25 FR0000073298 10 720 47,0996 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 275 47,0913 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 480 47,0889 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-25 FR0000073298 12 830 47,0146 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-25 FR0000073298 11 230 46,9952 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 390 46,9756 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-25 FR0000073298 1 515 47,0018 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-25 FR0000073298 11 581 46,9017 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-25 FR0000073298 10 044 46,9276 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-25 FR0000073298 450 47,1600 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-25 FR0000073298 2 766 46,9012 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment