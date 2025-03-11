Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 to 7 March 2025)

11th March 2025
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 3 to 7 March 2025
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|11 700
|48,3511
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|9 150
|48,3463
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 235
|48,3822
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 380
|48,3400
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|12 115
|46,7217
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|9 510
|46,6540
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 280
|46,6748
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 475
|46,7208
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|12 360
|47,0988
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|10 720
|47,0996
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 275
|47,0913
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 480
|47,0889
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|12 830
|47,0146
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|11 230
|46,9952
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 390
|46,9756
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|1 515
|47,0018
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|11 581
|46,9017
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|10 044
|46,9276
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|450
|47,1600
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-25
|FR0000073298
|2 766
|46,9012
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
