Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (3 to 7 March 2025)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

11th March 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 3 to 7 March 2025

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-25FR000007329811 70048,3511XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-25FR00000732989 15048,3463DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-25FR00000732981 23548,3822TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Mar-25FR00000732981 38048,3400AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-25FR000007329812 11546,7217XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-25FR00000732989 51046,6540DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-25FR00000732981 28046,6748TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Mar-25FR00000732981 47546,7208AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Mar-25FR000007329812 36047,0988XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Mar-25FR000007329810 72047,0996DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Mar-25FR00000732981 27547,0913TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Mar-25FR00000732981 48047,0889AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-25FR000007329812 83047,0146XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-25FR000007329811 23046,9952DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-25FR00000732981 39046,9756TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-25FR00000732981 51547,0018AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-25FR000007329811 58146,9017XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-25FR000007329810 04446,9276DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-25FR000007329845047,1600TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-25FR00000732982 76646,9012AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2025 03 11_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va