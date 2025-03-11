Sword Group: Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome

Consolidated Revenue: €323.0 m
Organic Growth: +15.9% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0%
(i) on a like-for-like basis


KEY FIGURES
At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m.
Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months. 


2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

Year | non audited figures
€m20242023
Revenue323.0288.1
EBITDA38.834.8
EBITDA Margin12.0%12.1%

Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.

OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:

Growth based on:
- Double-digit organic growth,
- Targeted micro-acquisitions,
- Acquisitions on a larger scale.

New strategic challenges in 3 areas :
- Artificial intelligence,
- Cybersecurity,
- Sustainability.

AGENDA
The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris. Register

