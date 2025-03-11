Sword Group: Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome

Sword Group | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome

Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance

Consolidated Revenue: €323.0 m

Organic Growth: +15.9% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

(i) on a like-for-like basis





KEY FIGURES

At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m.

Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months.



2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

Year | non audited figures €m 2024 2023 Revenue 323.0 288.1 EBITDA 38.8 34.8 EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.1%

Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.



OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:



Growth based on:

- Double-digit organic growth,

- Targeted micro-acquisitions,

- Acquisitions on a larger scale.



New strategic challenges in 3 areas :

- Artificial intelligence,

- Cybersecurity,

- Sustainability.

AGENDA

The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris. Register

Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





