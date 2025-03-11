The Creator Economy Wasn’t Built for Musicians—Until Now: Channl Launches to Empower Artists

Los Angeles, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channl, a platform designed to revolutionize how musicians and creators connect with their fans and monetize their content, has officially launched. Developed to address the specific needs of creators, Channl gives musicians the tools to build sustainable careers without relying on algorithm-driven platforms that often leave artists behind.

“The creator economy wasn’t built for musicians until now,” says Mark Roah, CEO and Founder of Channl. “At Channl, we’ve designed a platform where musicians can own their audience, revenue, and future. It’s time for artists to stop being a faceless part of someone else’s social platform and instead build their brand directly with fans.”

Channl allows musicians to convert followers into paying subscribers, sell merchandise, and offer unique fan experiences—all under their own branding. Artists can integrate their own logos, colors, and domains, ensuring that every Channl reflects their unique style and vision. With built-in tools for email, SMS, and chat communication, creators can engage directly with fans, fostering deeper connections.

“Many musicians don’t think of themselves as creators, and those are often the ones missing out on revenue,” adds Jayce Varden, Co-Founder of Channl. “We built Channl to help all creators, including musicians, realize their value and engage with their superfans in ways that generate consistent income.”

The platform combines subscription-based memberships with tools for selling merchandise, fan experiences, and more. By enabling artists to own their audience data and communicate directly with their fans, Channl provides a powerful alternative to ad revenue-driven social media and streaming platforms. Unlike other platforms, Channl enables artists to maintain full creative control and connect with their audiences on their terms.

While Channl is optimized for all creators, the platform is excited to spotlight its benefits for musicians, showcasing how it empowers them to connect with fans and build sustainable careers. Channl’s user-friendly self-service dashboard makes it easy for artists to manage subscriptions, merchandise, and fan interactions right from their mobile devices.



The Channl leadership team includes innovators with deep roots in music and technology. To his sixth tech startup, Mark Roah brings decades of expertise as a serial entrepreneur specializing in marketing and data-driven monetization tools. Jayce Varden, known for co-founding PledgeMusic, has helped shape the modern music-tech landscape by pioneering fan engagement strategies that have raised over $100 million for artists. Michelle Sosnowski, co-founder and SVP of Operations, is an entrepreneur and operations leader with a diverse background in streamlining processes and enhancing client experiences for startups. A creator advocate and budding DJ and music producer, she brings both strategic and firsthand perspectives to building a platform that truly serves artists.

“Channl has been a game-changer for the band,” said Tim Dir, Manager of ska punk band Mad Caddies. “As a group with limited label support, we never had an easy way to monetize meet-and-greets or sell memorabilia online. Now, we’ve not only generated real revenue but also grown our fan database by over 500% in a short time.”



Venezuelan DJ Zardonic now lives in Europe and has fans all over the world. High shipping costs and long delays made it hard for him to fulfill international orders to them. “With Channl’s print-on-demand solution, I’ve already sold to fans from four continents and 15 different countries, cutting costs and saving time,” he said. “Now I can focus on my music and engaging directly with my fans on my own Channl.”

Channl is here to disrupt the status quo and put the power back into the hands of creators. From musicians looking to monetize their passion or influencers building their brand, Channl provides the tools to make it happen.

About Channl

Channl is the first and last stop for creators to monetize their content, connect with fans, and take back control. Built to serve creators across all industries, Channl offers subscription-based memberships, merchandise sales, and fan experiences—all under the creator’s own branding. With Channl, creators can build sustainable income while fostering meaningful connections with their audiences.

