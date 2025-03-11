Braiins Reaches 1,000 Daily Lightning Payouts With Voltage, Pioneering Instant Miner Payments

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braiins , the world's longest-running Bitcoin mining pool, has achieved a major milestone—processing over 1,000 Lightning Network payouts per day. This achievement underscores the transformative impact of Lightning payouts on Bitcoin mining, enabling instant, more efficient, and cost-effective transactions for miners worldwide.

Since introducing Lightning payouts in February 2024 in partnership with Voltage , a leading Lightning payments platform, Braiins has seen double-digit month-over-month percentage growth in Lightning transactions over the past year. With a total of 13.78 BTC withdrawn via Lightning in less than a year. The ease and efficiency of instant, low-cost payouts have significantly improved the experience for small to medium-sized miners, giving them faster access to capital–reducing reliance on costly, delayed on-chain transactions.

"Lightning payouts have completely changed the way miners receive their earnings. Rather than waiting for on-chain transactions to confirm and paying high fees, our miners are now getting instant, frictionless payouts—every single day," said Eli Nagar, CEO of Braiins. "Hitting 1,000 daily payouts is just the beginning. We believe Lightning will become the standard for miner payouts across the industry."

The data speaks for itself—Braiins has experienced consistent month-over-month growth, with payout counts increasing at an average rate of nearly 20% per month from mid-2024 into early 2025. This shift highlights the demand for scalable, cost-effective payment solutions in the mining industry, eliminating inefficiencies caused by congested on-chain transactions.

"The adoption of Lightning payouts by Braiins has set a new precedent for the Bitcoin mining sector," said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. "This milestone demonstrates how Lightning enables real-world, high-volume transactions at an unprecedented scale. We’re excited to continue driving innovation in miner payouts with Braiins."

Beyond the convenience for miners, Lightning payouts contribute to a more decentralized, scalable, and efficient Bitcoin ecosystem. As more mining pools explore Lightning for payouts, the broader Bitcoin network benefits from reduced congestion, lower fees, and faster transaction settlement.

With its 1,000 daily Lightning payouts milestone, Braiins has reaffirmed its role as a pioneer in Bitcoin mining innovation. As Lightning adoption accelerates, the mining sector is poised for a more seamless and scalable financial future.

About Voltage

Voltage is the leading Lightning Payment Provider, simplifying Bitcoin and Lightning adoption for businesses. Through an easy-to-use API, Voltage removes complexity, equipping companies with the tools and support they need to thrive when adopting instant, cheap payments. Voltage is the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, thus having a view of the network unlike anyone else.

