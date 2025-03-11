Fiberglass Insulation Global Market Outlook Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Leads Fiberglass Insulation Market Growth - Key Trends & Future Outlook

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global value demand for glass wool/fiberglass insulation is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2030 reaching US$12.4 billion in 2030 from an estimated market size of US$10.2 billion in 2024. In volume terms, consumption of glass wool/fiberglass insulation worldwide is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the outlook period to reach 6.4 million metric tons in 2030. Major factors driving demand for glass wool (or fiberglass) insulation include recovery in building construction activity, stringent building codes and enhanced requirement for energy efficiency in developed regions; and rapid growth in commercial, industrial and civil construction sectors, and increasing demand for appliances in developing world.

VIPs containing fiberglass as a core material corner the largest share of the global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) market estimated at 71% share in 2024, attributed to wide usage of fiberglass VIPs in Asia-Pacific's refrigerators & freezers industry, and further projected to advance at a robust 2024-2030 CAGR of 16%.

Major companies operating in the global Fiberglass Insulation market include Huamei Group, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning and Saint Gobain among others.

Fiberglass Insulation Regional Market Analysis

The report reviews, analyses and projects the Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market for global and regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The regional markets further analyzed for 14 independent countries across North America - the United States and Canada; Europe - Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain; Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India and South Korea; Rest of World - Russia, Turkey and Brazil.

North America, estimated to account for 39% in 2024, is the leading global region for Glass Wool consumption and likely to maintain a 2024-2030 CAGR of 2.4% and reach 2.4 million metric tons by 2030. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest growing region for Fiberglass/Glass Wool insulation, with a projected CAGR of 4.6%, enabling the region to reach close to 2 million metric tons by 2030, attributed to rising construction activity, especially in commercial and civil engineering sectors, and growth in industrial, HVAC and appliances sectors. Particularly, China and India are projected to record the fastest growths in glass wool insulation demand. Recovery in residential and commercial construction activity and stringent energy efficiency standards and codes will boost glass wool insulation demand in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Fiberglass Insulation Market Analysis by Product Form

The global Fiberglass Insulation market further segmented by product form into Batts & Rolls (Blankets), Blow-in/Loose-fill Glass Wool, Boards, Other Forms. Accounting for an estimated volume share of 62.6% in 2024, Batts & Rolls segment dominates the global Glass Wool Insulation market and expected to register the slowest growth over 2024-2030. Other Forms of Glass Wool, such as duct wraps, pipe insulation etc., are projected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 4.6% over the 2024-2030 analysis period, driven by increasing demand for these products in industrial & HVAC applications across the globe.

Fiberglass Insulation Market Report Scope

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation market (both thermal and acoustic insulation) for the period 2021-2030 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2024 through to 2030. Global, regional and country markets are analyzed by end-use application and product form in terms of both volume and value. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of fiberglass insulation industry.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons (Tonnes) and Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 30+

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

Global Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation Market Trends and Outlook

Fiberglass Insulation Growth by End-use Application

Regional Growth Trends

Energy Efficiency Standards Driving Insulation Demand

Fiberglass/Glass Wool End-use Applications Market Snapshot

Fiberglass/Glass Wool Product Forms Market Snapshot

Fiberglass/Glass Wool Regional Market Snapshot

Product Outline

Glass Wool (or Fiberglass) Insulation

Glass Wool (or Fiberglass) Insulation Product Forms Blankets (Batts and Rolls) Blow-in/Loose-fill Boards Other Forms

Glass Wool Insulation End-use Application Areas Residential Construction Commercial and Industrial Construction Industrial and HVAC Applications Appliances and Others

Competing Insulation Materials

3. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Superwall Cavity Batts by Superglass become one of the First Insulation Products to be CCPI-verified

Isover Launches First Hybrid Glass Furnace in Etten-Leur site, Netherlands

Izocam Completes the Acquisition of His Yalitim

Insul-SHIELD Black, a New Addition to John Manville's Product Portfolio

Izocam Honored with EPD Certificate and RAL Certificate, Owing to the Company's High Standards of Eco-friendly Production

More..

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region

Residential Construction

Commercial & Industrial Construction

Industrial & HVAC Applications

Appliances & Other

Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Product Form

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Product Form Market Overview by Geographic Region

Fiberglass Batts & Rolls

Blow-in/Loose Fill Fiberglass

Fiberglass Boards

Other Fiberglass Forms

