Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against XPLR Infrastructure, LP (f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP) (NEP)

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR Infrastructure, LP (f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP) ("XPLR" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEP) securities between January 26, 2021, and January 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) the Company could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company’s CEPFs; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, thew Company’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 25, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets (“KeyBanc”) cut its recommendation on XPLR to sector weight from overweight, citing “impending equity dilution in an unfavorable financial landscape.” KeyBanc’s downgrade focused on XPLR’s CEPF arrangements, expressing concern “that upcoming conversions would create a medium-term overhang in the higher capital cost environment[.]” Accordingly, KeyBanc concluded that although XPLR “has several levers it can pull to fund growth and continue to deliver on its 12%-15% DPU [distribution per unit] growth target, we think that overcoming circularity in the cost of capital/dilution equation in the current market is likely to be challenging, even for a premier developer like [XPLR].”

On this news, the Company’s unit price fell $3.78 per unit, or 6.33%, to close at $55.94 per unit on April 26, 2023.

